ROZARIO: pubblicano un brano dal nuovo album

Gli heavy metaller norvegesi Rozario
hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Pride & Joy Music
, il video di Heavy Metal Rider
.
Il brano è tratto dal loro disco di esordio, To the Gods We Swear
, in arrivo il 20 ottobre.
A questo link
potete ascoltare la titletrack del disco.
Tracklist:01. Northern Battle Cry
02. To the Gods We Swear
03. Heavy Metal Rider
04. Nightmare in Flames
05. Born again
06. Silent Lies
07. Headed for Hell
08. United we stand - divided we fall
09. Caged
10. Rage
11. Heavens falling down