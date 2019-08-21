BAD WOLVES: i dettagli del nuovo disco ''Die About It''

|
I Bad Wolves hanno annunciato per il 3 novembre 2023 il loro quarto disco in studio, Die About It, in uscita per Better Noise Music.
La produzione del disco è stata curata da Josh Gilbert. L'album sarà il primo full-lenght con Max Karon alla chitarra.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Bad Friend
03. Die About It
04. Savior
05. Hungry for Life
06. Legends Never Die
07. NDA
08. Move On
09. Masquerade
10. Say It Again
11. It's You (2 Months)
12. Turn It Down
13. Set You on Fire
Legends Never Die è il nuovo singolo promozionale scelto per promuovere il disco: