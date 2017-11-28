     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/08/23
SINHERESY
Event Horizon

25/08/23
THE UNITY
The Hellish Joyride

25/08/23
INCANTATION
Unholy Deification

25/08/23
LIONS AT THE GATE
The Excuses We Cannot Make

25/08/23
MEURTRIERES
Ronde de Nuit

25/08/23
BOTTOMLESS
The Banishing

25/08/23
CANDLEBOX
The Long Goodbye

25/08/23
DES ROCS
Dream Machine

25/08/23
ALICE COOPER
Road

25/08/23
ENDSTILLE
DetoNation

CONCERTI

23/08/23
BDRMM
TEATRO ARENA CONCHIGLIA - SESTRI LEVANTE (GE)

23/08/23
AMA MUSIC FESTIVAL
VILLA CÀ CORNARO VIA CÀ CORNARO, 9 - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

24/08/23
FESTA BIKERS (day one)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

24/08/23
FESTA DI RADIO ONDA D\'URTO
AREA FESTE VIA SERENISSIMA - BRESCIA

25/08/23
FESTA BIKERS (day two)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

25/08/23
ELVENKING + FROZEN CROWN
FABRICA DI ROMA (VT)

25/08/23
ASCENDED DEAD + DETERIOROT
CENTRALE66 - MODENA

25/08/23
THE STRUTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

25/08/23
TODAYS FESTIVAL 2023
SPAZIO211 VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA, 211 - TORINO

25/08/23
BUD SPENCER BLUES EXPLOSION
AREA CONCERTI 𝗣𝗶𝗮𝘇𝘇𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗹𝗶 𝗔𝗹𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗶 - 𝗕&
MYRKUR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Spine''
23/08/2023 - 07:36 (5 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
55
ARTICOLI
07/12/2017
Live Report
SOLSTAFIR + MYRKUR + ARSTIDIR
Circolo Magnolia, Milano (MI), 28/11/2017
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/08/2023 - 07:36
MYRKUR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Spine''
25/03/2022 - 11:56
MYRKUR: al lavoro sul nuovo disco
19/12/2020 - 18:19
MYRKUR: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Dronning Ellisiv''
09/09/2020 - 15:54
KATLA: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album ''Allt þetta Helvítis Myrkur''
23/03/2020 - 13:53
MYRKUR: tutto il nuovo ''Folkesange'' in streaming
03/03/2020 - 18:11
MYRKUR: ascolta la nuova ''Gudernes Vilje''
11/02/2020 - 18:32
MYRKUR: guarda il video di ''Leaves of Yggdrasil''
14/01/2020 - 18:11
MYRKUR: dettagli e singolo del prossimo album ''Folkesage''
18/01/2019 - 10:46
MYRKUR: in studio per registrare il nuovo album
15/11/2018 - 07:24
MYRKUR: a dicembre un nuovo EP, ecco la titletrack
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/08/2023 - 07:51
BLUT AUS NORD: tutto il nuovo ''Disharmonium - Nahab'' in streaming
23/08/2023 - 07:47
GRAND CADAVER: tutto il nuovo ''Deities of Deathlike Sleep''
23/08/2023 - 07:42
DEADLY CARNAGE: guarda il video di ''Moans, Grief, And Wails''
23/08/2023 - 00:27
GO AHEAD AND DIE: la band di Max Cavalera torna con l'album ''Unhealthy Mechanisms''
23/08/2023 - 00:21
WITHIN TEMPTATION: la clip ufficiale di ''Bleed Out''
23/08/2023 - 00:08
SOEN: il video di ''Violence'' dal nuovo disco
22/08/2023 - 18:16
IN THIS MOMENT: ecco la titletrack di ''Godmode''
22/08/2023 - 18:11
EMPIRE STATE BASTARD: ascolta ''Moi?'' dal disco d'esordio della nuova band di Dave Lombardo
22/08/2023 - 00:16
DIRTY HONEY: i dettagli completi di ''Can't Find the Brakes''
22/08/2023 - 00:06
ATREYU: il video di ‘‘Immortal’’ dall’EP ‘‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     