25/08/23
SINHERESY
Event Horizon

25/08/23
MARC HUDSON
Starbound Stories

25/08/23
ASPHODELUS
Sculpting From Time

25/08/23
FILTER
The Algorithm

25/08/23
HEIMDALL
Hephaestus

25/08/23
LIONS AT THE GATE
The Excuses We Cannot Make

25/08/23
MASSEN
Gentle Brutality

25/08/23
KNIFE
Heaven Into Dust

25/08/23
CANDLEBOX
The Long Goodbye

25/08/23
DES ROCS
Dream Machine

CONCERTI

23/08/23
BDRMM
TEATRO ARENA CONCHIGLIA - SESTRI LEVANTE (GE)

23/08/23
AMA MUSIC FESTIVAL
VILLA CÀ CORNARO VIA CÀ CORNARO, 9 - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

24/08/23
FESTA BIKERS (day one)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

24/08/23
FESTA DI RADIO ONDA D\'URTO
AREA FESTE VIA SERENISSIMA - BRESCIA

25/08/23
FESTA BIKERS (day two)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

25/08/23
ELVENKING + FROZEN CROWN
FABRICA DI ROMA (VT)

25/08/23
ASCENDED DEAD + DETERIOROT
CENTRALE66 - MODENA

25/08/23
THE STRUTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

25/08/23
TODAYS FESTIVAL 2023
SPAZIO211 VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA, 211 - TORINO

25/08/23
BUD SPENCER BLUES EXPLOSION
AREA CONCERTI 𝗣𝗶𝗮𝘇𝘇𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗴𝗹𝗶 𝗔𝗹𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗶 - 𝗕&
REVEREND KRISTIN MICHAEL HAYTER: i dettagli del nuovo progetto di Lingua Ignota
23/08/2023 - 09:37 (45 letture)

23/08/2023 - 09:37
REVEREND KRISTIN MICHAEL HAYTER: i dettagli del nuovo progetto di Lingua Ignota
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/08/2023 - 10:00
ALKALOID: online il lyric video di ''Numen (Dyson VII)''
23/08/2023 - 08:18
SORCERER: si separano dal batterista Ricky Evensand
23/08/2023 - 08:14
WARHORSE: la band di Paul Di’Anno firma con BraveWords, debutto nel 2024
23/08/2023 - 08:10
KNIFE: ecco il lyric video di ''No Gods In The Dark''
23/08/2023 - 08:05
MALOKARPATAN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Vertumnus Caesar''
23/08/2023 - 07:57
WORMHOLE: disponibile l'audio della nuova ''Spine Shatter High-Velocity Impact''
23/08/2023 - 07:51
BLUT AUS NORD: tutto il nuovo ''Disharmonium - Nahab'' in streaming
23/08/2023 - 07:47
GRAND CADAVER: tutto il nuovo ''Deities of Deathlike Sleep''
23/08/2023 - 07:42
DEADLY CARNAGE: guarda il video di ''Moans, Grief, And Wails''
23/08/2023 - 07:36
MYRKUR: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Spine''
 
