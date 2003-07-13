PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS: ad ottobre esce il nuovo ''Spooky Action at a Distance''

|
I Pattern-Seeking Animals hanno annunciato per il 27 ottobre 2023 il loro quarto album, Spooky Action at a Distance, tramite l’etichetta InsideOut Music.
La produzione dell'uscita è stata curata da John Boegehold con la collaborazione di Frank Rosato.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre di segutio è riportata la tracklist:
1.The Man Made of Stone
2.Window to the World
3.What Awaits Me
4.He Once Was
5.Underneath the Orphan Moon
6.Clouds That Never Rain
7.Bulletproof
8.Somewhere North of Nowhere
9.Summoned from Afar
10.Love Is Still the Light
Qui sotto potete ascoltare Window to the World, primo singolo tratto dall'uscita; il brano è stato scritto da Diane Boothby, Boegehold ed Eddy Herch, mentre il video è firmato da Tapiocasaurus.