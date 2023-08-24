     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/09/23
STITCHED UP HEART
To the Wolves

01/09/23
ECLIPSE
Megalomanium

01/09/23
SOEN
Memorial

01/09/23
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
Kings of the Asylum

01/09/23
EMPIRE STATE BASTARD
Rivers of Heresy

01/09/23
EGREGORE
Synchronistic Delusions

01/09/23
RAVEN BANNER
Rise Up Clan

01/09/23
FIREWIND
Still Raging

01/09/23
SILENT SKIES
Dormant

01/09/23
HEADS FOR THE DEAD
In the Absence of Faith

CONCERTI

26/08/23
FESTA BIKERS (day three)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

26/08/23
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + MOONLIGHT HAZE + KALEDON
FABRICA DI ROMA (VT)

26/08/23
TODAYS FESTIVAL 2023
SPAZIO211 VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA, 211 - TORINO

26/08/23
THE STRUTS
PARCO DI SERRAVALLE, VIA DI SERAVALLE - EMPOLI (FI)

26/08/23
BERTA MUSIC FESTIVAL - PFM
PIAZZA TORRE DI BERTA - SANSEPOLCRO (AR)

26/08/23
BARAVAI MUSIC 2023
ANFITEATRO ROMANO, GIARDINO DEL BARAVAI - TERNI (UMBRIA)

26/08/23
AMA MUSIC FESTIVAL
VILLA CÀ CORNARO VIA CÀ CORNARO, 9 - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

26/08/23
ROBERT PLANT & SAVING GRACE FEAT SUZI DIAN
ARENA ALPE ADRIA - LIGNANO SABBIADORO (UD)

26/08/23
BELL WITCH + DETERIOROT + ASCENDED DEAD + FUOCO FATUO
BLACK INSIDE Via I Maggio, 2 - Lonate Ceppino (VA)

26/08/23
RIVERSIDE OPEN AIR AARBURG
RIVERSIDE ARENA, BADSTRASSE 4663 Aarburg (Svizzera)
FOGHAT: annunciano ''Sonic Mojo'' e pubblicano il singolo ''Drivin’ On''
26/08/2023 - 00:04 (43 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/08/2023 - 00:04
FOGHAT: annunciano ''Sonic Mojo'' e pubblicano il singolo ''Drivin’ On''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/08/2023 - 00:10
WHITESNAKE: addio al chitarrista fondatore Bernie Marsden
26/08/2023 - 00:06
KK`S PRIEST: il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Strike of the Viper’’
26/08/2023 - 00:05
SODOM: i dettagli del nuovo EP ‘‘1982’’
26/08/2023 - 00:03
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: online il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Alone Again’’
25/08/2023 - 09:11
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS: ad ottobre esce il nuovo ''Spooky Action at a Distance''
25/08/2023 - 09:05
DES ROCS: il video ufficiale di ''Dream Machine''
25/08/2023 - 00:20
VOLBEAT: al lavoro su un nuovo album nel 2024
25/08/2023 - 00:10
KILL DEVIL HILL: i primi dettagli del nuovo ''Seas of Oblivion''
25/08/2023 - 00:08
BRING ME THE HORIZON: rinviano il nuovo album ‘‘Post Human - NeX GEn’’
24/08/2023 - 10:52
ASH PRISON: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Future Torn''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     