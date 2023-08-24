FOGHAT: annunciano ''Sonic Mojo'' e pubblicano il singolo ''Drivin’ On''

|
I Foghat hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro diciassettesimo disco in studio, Sonic Mojo, in uscita il 10 novembre 2023 per Foghat Records/Sun Records.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
01. She's a Little Bit of Everything
02. I Don't Appreciate You
03. Mean Woman Blues (Claude DeMetrius)
04. Drivin' On
05. Let Me Love You Baby (Willie Dixon)
06. How Many More Years (Chester Burnett)
07. Song For Life (Rodney J. Crowell)
08. Wish I'd-a Been There
09. Time Slips Away
10. Black Days & Blue Nights
11. She's Dynamite (B. King Riley & B.B. King)
12. Promised Land (Chuck Berry)
Dove non indicato, i brani sono composizioni originali del gruppo.
Tre canzoni del disco, Drivin' On, She's a Little Bit of Everything e Time Slips Away sono state scritte dalla band insieme al compianto Kim Simmonds, storico bluesman britannico, leader dei Savoy Brown e “mentore” di Roger Earl, fondatore e batterista dei Foghat.
Drivin’ On è anche il primo singolo tratto dalla nuova uscita: