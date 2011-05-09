     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Nemesis AD - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/09/23
SILENT SKIES
Dormant

01/09/23
MARDUK
Memento Mori

01/09/23
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS
Kings of the Asylum

01/09/23
HEADS FOR THE DEAD
In the Absence of Faith

01/09/23
EMPIRE STATE BASTARD
Rivers of Heresy

01/09/23
EGREGORE
Synchronistic Delusions

01/09/23
SOEN
Memorial

01/09/23
ECLIPSE
Megalomanium

01/09/23
IMPERIAL CRYSTALLINE ENTOMBMENT
Ancient Glacial Resurgence

01/09/23
STITCHED UP HEART
To the Wolves

CONCERTI

27/08/23
MEGADETH + LACUNA COIL + KATATONIA + MESSA
VILLA CA\' CORNARO - ROMANO D\'EZZELINO (VI)

27/08/23
FESTA BIKERS (day four)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/23
TODAYS FESTIVAL 2023
sPAZIO211 main stage Parco Sempione, Via Cigna 211 – Torino

27/08/23
RIVERSIDE OPEN AIR AARBURG
RIVERSIDE ARENA, BADSTRASSE 4663 Aarburg (Svizzera)

28/08/23
ROBERT PLANT & SAVING GRACE FEAT SUZI DIAN
ARENA SFERISTERIO, PIAZZA NAZARIO SAURO - MACERATA

29/08/23
OSSUARY + PHOBOPHILIC + REAPING FLESH
CENTRALE66 - MODENA

30/08/23
ROBERT PLANT & SAVING GRACE FEAT SUZI DIAN
TEATRO ANTICO DI TAORMINA, VIA TEATRO GRECO, 1 - TAORMINA (ME)

30/08/23
GAZEBO PENGUINS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

31/08/23
FRANZ FERDINAND
ARENA ALPE ADRIA - LIGNANO SABBIADORO (UD)

01/09/23
FRANZ FERDINAND
ARENA DELLA REGINA P.ZA DELLA REPUBBLICA, 28 - CATTOLICA (RN)
SERENITY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Nemesis AD''
26/08/2023 - 21:37 (47 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
70
80
90
ARTICOLI
13/05/2011
Live Report
DELAIN + SERENITY
Alcatraz, Milano, 09/05/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/08/2023 - 21:37
SERENITY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Nemesis AD''
03/07/2023 - 16:47
SERENITY: ascolta il nuovo sinolo ''Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)''
20/03/2023 - 19:43
SERENITY IN MURDER: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''Matrix''
10/12/2022 - 22:02
SERENITY: guarda la clip di ''Spirit in the Flesh'' dalla raccolta ''Memoria''
23/11/2022 - 22:01
SERENITY: a dicembre in uscita la raccolta ''Memoria''
05/04/2022 - 00:31
SERENITY: ascolta l'inedita ''In the Name of Scotland''
26/03/2022 - 00:45
HILLTOPS ARE FOR DREAMERS: online ''Severe Serenity'' dal disco di debutto
16/12/2021 - 17:37
FALLEN SANCTUARY: nuova band con membri di Temperance e Serenity
24/04/2021 - 19:14
FROM SORROW TO SERENITY: online il video di ''Tell All''
28/02/2021 - 13:41
FROM SORROW TO SERENITY: presentano la clip di ''Red Mist''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/08/2023 - 00:13
BEAST IN BLACK: il videoclip di ''To the Last Drop of Blood''
27/08/2023 - 00:10
SPIRITBOX: annunciano l’EP ‘‘The Fear of Fear’’
27/08/2023 - 00:09
BEARTOOTH: ascolta ‘‘Doubt Me’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘The Surface’’
27/08/2023 - 00:03
PYRAMAZE: la clip di ''Taking What's Mine'' da ''Bloodlines''
26/08/2023 - 21:51
WAR OF AGES: a metà settembre il nuovo album, ecco ''Laodicea''
26/08/2023 - 21:46
MARC HUDSON: presentato il video di ''Starbound Stories''
26/08/2023 - 00:10
WHITESNAKE: addio al chitarrista fondatore Bernie Marsden
26/08/2023 - 00:06
KK`S PRIEST: il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Strike of the Viper’’
26/08/2023 - 00:05
SODOM: i dettagli del nuovo EP ‘‘1982’’
26/08/2023 - 00:04
FOGHAT: annunciano ''Sonic Mojo'' e pubblicano il singolo ''Drivin’ On''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     