SERENITY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Nemesis AD''

I symphonic metaller austriaci Serenity
hanno annunciato per il 27 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records
, del loro nuovo album Nemesis AD
.
Dopo aver pubblicato lo scorso luglio il primo brano (qui la notizia
, la band ha reso disponibile il lyric video del singolo The Fall of Man
, che vede la partecipazione di Roy Khan
.
Tracklist:01. Memoriae Alberti Dureri
02. The Fall of Man (feat. Roy Khan)
03. Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)
04. Soldiers Under the Cross
05. Reflections (of AD)
06. Sun of Justice
07. Nemesis
08. The End of Babylon
09. Crowned by an Angel
10. Just the Sky is the Limit
11. The Fall of Man (Orchestral Version, feat. Roy Khan)