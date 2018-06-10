     
 
OFDRYKKJA: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Bergakall''
29/08/2023 - 08:02 (51 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/08/2023 - 08:02
OFDRYKKJA: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Bergakall''
21/11/2022 - 14:23
OFDRYKKJA: disponibile un altro singolo da ''After the Storm''
03/11/2022 - 18:05
OFDRYKKJA: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''After The Storm''
20/10/2022 - 19:25
OFDRYKKJA: ascolta il nuovo brano ''The Cleansing''
29/09/2022 - 17:22
OFDRYKKJA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''After the storm''
01/07/2022 - 10:02
OFDRYKKJA: al lavoro sul nuovo album, ascolta la nuova versione di ''Irrfärd''
28/11/2019 - 19:54
OFDRYKKJA: disponibile lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
14/11/2019 - 09:14
OFDRYKKJA: disponibile il secondo singolo del nuovo album
19/10/2019 - 11:28
OFDRYKKJA: a fine novembre il nuovo album
10/06/2018 - 09:22
OFDRYKKJA: presentato il nuovo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/08/2023 - 16:52
ALCATRAZZ: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Sign of the Cross''
29/08/2023 - 16:44
SCHAMMASCH: online il live video di ''A Paradigm of Beauty''
29/08/2023 - 16:40
NIGHT IN GALES: i dettagli di ''The Black Stream''
29/08/2023 - 16:35
THE UNITY: in streaming il video di ''Saints and Sinners''
29/08/2023 - 16:25
VAMBO: in arrivo a ottobre l'album ''II''
29/08/2023 - 12:11
GAME OVER: ascolta la nuova ''Synthetic Dreams''
29/08/2023 - 11:56
SILENT ANGEL: ecco il trailer del disco d'esordio ''Unyielding, Unrelenting''
29/08/2023 - 11:47
MOON SHOT: firmano con Reaper Entertainment per il secondo disco
29/08/2023 - 10:15
STEVEN WILSON: i dettagli del nuovo ''The Harmony Codex'', ascolta ''Economies of Scale''
29/08/2023 - 08:44
TAAKE: tutto il nuovo ''Et Hav av Avstand'' in streaming
 
