VITALINES: a ottobre esce ''Wheels Within Wheels'' ascolta ''Judgement Day Is Here''

I rocker Vitalines, il nuovo gruppo formato dal cantante Robbie LaBlanc e dal polistrumentista Tommy Denander, pubblicheranno il 20 ottobre 2023 il proprio disco di debutto, Wheels Within Wheels, tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
La formazione è completata da Neil Anami alla batteria.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Judgement Day Is Here
2. Love Not Fantasy
3. Hello World - We Need to Talk
4. Cards from Another Game
5. Love and Thunder
6. When Spirits Fight
7. You Never Know With Magic
8. Life Waits for No One
9. You’re the Reason I Am
10. Wheels Within Wheels
11. Nothing But Silence
Il primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione è Judgement Day Is Here, che potete ascoltare di seguito: