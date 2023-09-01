     
 
04/09/23
CRYPTA
Shades of Sorrow

07/09/23
MUSTANG
Beyond Raging Thunder

08/09/23
SATSURIKU ROBOT
No Thrash Metal, No Life

08/09/23
UADA
Crespuscule Natura

08/09/23
THE FLOWER KINGS
Look At You Know

08/09/23
CRYPTOPSY
As Gomorrah Burns

08/09/23
GORY BLISTER
Reborn from Hatred

08/09/23
FINSTERFORST
Jenseits

08/09/23
SYLOSIS
A Sign Of Things To Come

08/09/23
NASTY
Heartbreak Criminals

CONCERTI

03/09/23
BARDOMAGNO
BUM BUM FESTIVAL, PARCO LE STANZE - TRESCORE BALNEARIO, (BG)

03/09/23
EDITORS
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

03/09/23
ULVHEDARR + APOCALYPTIC SALVATION + SUN TITAN + SEXPERIENCE + TOXIARCH
TRATTORIA DA GUIDO - FIORANO MODENESE (MO)

03/09/23
ABRUZZO IRISH FESTIVAL
PIAZZA SAN PIETRO -

03/09/23
ABRUZZO IRISH FESTIVAL
PIAZZA SAN PIETRO

03/09/23
BURN THE WITCH FESTIVAL
MOSKITO R’N’R PUB VIA NINFEA 82/84 - ISEO (BR)

03/09/23
DEVANGELIC + OLKOTH + HUSQWARNAH
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

03/09/23
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL
CAMPO SPORTIVO, VIA CHIESA 9 FRAZ. REVISLATE - NOVARA

03/09/23
GREAT VOYAGER
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

03/09/23
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE (DAY 3)
CENTRO SOCIALE VILLAGGIO SAN GIUSEPPE, VIA PIAVE 1 - NOVEDRATE (CO)
GRAVESAND: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Gowanus Death Stomp''
01/09/2023 - 07:46 (66 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/09/2023 - 00:08
ENTIERRO: annunciano i dettagli di ''The Gates of Hell'' e pubblicano la titletrack
03/09/2023 - 00:07
ONLAP: ascolta l’inedita ''Fever''
03/09/2023 - 00:06
INSOMNIUM: a novembre il nuovo EP ''Songs of the Dusk''
02/09/2023 - 22:37
GENERATION STEEL: i dettagli di ''Lionheart''
02/09/2023 - 22:27
BJØRKØ: in inverno il disco di esordio solista di Tomi Koivusaari
02/09/2023 - 12:23
EAGON: firmano con Wanikiya Record per pubblicare ''Equilibrium''
02/09/2023 - 12:08
DRACONICON: i dettagli di ''Pestilence'', in uscita a novembre
02/09/2023 - 11:47
SADUS: tornano con ''The Shadow Inside'', ecco dettagli e nuovo singolo
02/09/2023 - 10:02
FLESHWORKS: i dettagli di ''Diabolus ex Machina'' e il primo singolo
02/09/2023 - 09:59
SILENT SKIES: guarda il video di ''Reset''
 
