GONG: annunciano il nuovo album ''Unending Ascending'', ascolta ''Tiny Galaxy''

La storica formazione psych/prog rock Gong è pronta a tornare sul mercato, a nove anni di distanza dal precedente I See You del 2014, con il nuovo album Unending Ascending in pubblicazione il 3 novembre 2023.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina mentre la tracklist e la formazione si possono leggere qui di seguito:
1. Tiny Galaxies
2. My Guitar Is A Spaceship
3. Ship Of Ishtar
4. O, Arcturus
5. All Clocks Reset
6. Choose Your Goodess
7. Lunar Invocation
8. Asleep Do We Lay
Ian East – saxophones and woodwinds
Fabio Golfetti – guitar and singing
Cheb Nettles – drums and singing
Dave Sturt – bass and singing
Kavus Torabi – singing and guitar
Inoltre è online il single edit del brano Tiny Galaxies.