SADUS: tornano con ''The Shadow Inside'', ecco dettagli e nuovo singolo
02/09/2023 - 11:47

McCallon
Sabato 2 Settembre 2023, 17.37.44
2
Attualmente non figura in formazione, ma al momento non hanno rivelato chi abbia suonato su questa nuova uscita. Devo ricontrollare meglio comunque, magari qualche informazione in giro c\'è.
lethalzorker
Sabato 2 Settembre 2023, 17.30.03
1
Spacca anche questa specialmente la parte finale, anche se avrebbero bisogno si un vocalist con un growl piu\' profondo. Comunque ben tornati Sadus....ma di Giorgio c\'e sempre al basso?
RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
24/04/2006
Live Report
SADUS + DARKANE + GORY BLISTER
La Gabbia Music Club, Bassano del Grappa (VI) 23/04/2006
 
