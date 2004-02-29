SADUS: tornano con ''The Shadow Inside'', ecco dettagli e nuovo singolo

Come preannunciato qui
, gli storici thrasher statunitensi Sadus
si apprestano a tornare con un nuovo album in studio, The Shadow Inside
, in uscita il 17 novembre 2023 per Nuclear Blast Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Juan Urteaga
presso i suoi Trident Studios
in California (da non confondere con i leggendari Trident Studios
londinesi).Travis Smith
ha curato la copertina che potete vedere a sinistra; di seguito è invece riportata la tracklist:01. First Blood
02. Scorched and Burnt
03. It's the Sickness
04. Ride the Knife
05. Anarchy
06. The Devil in Me
07. Pain
08. No Peace
09. New Beginnings
10. The Shadow InsideRide the Knife
è stato selezionato come secondo singolo del disco ed è ascoltabile qui sotto: