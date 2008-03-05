MEGADETH: Kiko Loureiro temporaneamente sostituito dal vivo

06/09/2023 - 10:24 (340 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 3 Speriamo non diventi l’ennesimo ex. Kiko è un chitarrista sopraffino e una bella persona da quel che sembra. 2 Sembra il fratello minore di Kiko. Marty non ancora pronto a rientrare in formazione? 1 Spero che non sia nulla di grave e che possa risolvere i suoi problemi. Grande chitarrista e bravo ragazzo.