07/09/23
MUSTANG
Beyond Raging Thunder

08/09/23
SYLOSIS
A Sign Of Things To Come

08/09/23
UADA
Crespuscule Natura

08/09/23
SATSURIKU ROBOT
No Thrash Metal, No Life

08/09/23
CRYPTOPSY
As Gomorrah Burns

08/09/23
FOSSILIZATION
Leprous Daylight

08/09/23
THE FLOWER KINGS
Look At You Know

08/09/23
HIEMS
Stranger in a Wasteland

08/09/23
NASTY
Heartbreak Criminals

08/09/23
EVERCLEAR
Live at the Whisky a Go Go

07/09/23
LIVE ROCK FESTIVAL 2023
GIARDINI EX FIERALE - ACQUAVIVA (SI)

07/09/23
POINTED STICKS
BLAH BLAH VIA PO 21 - TORINO

07/09/23
ORDALIA + LASTBREATH + MR HYGH
C.I.Q - CENTRO INTERNAZIONALE DI QUARTIERE, VIA FABIO MASSIMO 19 - MILANO

07/09/23
ROCK IN RILI 2023 (DAY 1)
PARCO DEGLI ALPINI, VIA RILI - CHIUDUNO (BG)

08/09/23
FEFFARKHORN
GRAVE DEL PIAVE - SAN MICHELE DI PIAVE, CIMADOLMO (TV)

08/09/23
BORGO D\'IO FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/09/23
THE RAMONA FLOWERS
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

08/09/23
MARNERO + MALCLANGO + BOLOGNA VIOLENTA
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

08/09/23
FERRARKHORN (day one)
FERRARKHORN - SAN MICHELE DI PIAVE (TV)

08/09/23
D.U.I. FEST 3 (DAY 1)
SPAZIO211, VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA 211 - TORINO
MEGADETH: Kiko Loureiro temporaneamente sostituito dal vivo
06/09/2023 - 10:24 (340 letture)

Painkiller
Mercoledì 6 Settembre 2023, 23.56.25
3
Speriamo non diventi l’ennesimo ex. Kiko è un chitarrista sopraffino e una bella persona da quel che sembra.
Tino
Mercoledì 6 Settembre 2023, 18.59.19
2
Sembra il fratello minore di Kiko. Marty non ancora pronto a rientrare in formazione?
progster78
Mercoledì 6 Settembre 2023, 12.03.30
1
Spero che non sia nulla di grave e che possa risolvere i suoi problemi. Grande chitarrista e bravo ragazzo.
01/05/2015
Articolo
MEGADETH
Core Angrato
09/07/2011
Live Report
THE BIG 4 - METALLICA - SLAYER - MEGADETH - ANTHRAX
Arena Fiera, Rho (MI), 06/07/2011
07/04/2011
Live Report
SLAYER + MEGADETH + SADIST
Atlantico, Roma, 03/04/2011
27/03/2011
Articolo
MEGADETH
Nick Menza, la biografia
06/03/2011
Articolo
MEGADETH
David Ellefson, la biografia
13/02/2011
Articolo
MEGADETH
Marty Friedman, la biografia
26/01/2011
Articolo
MEGADETH
Dave Mustaine, la biografia
07/06/2010
Live Report
MEGADETH + SADIST + LABYRINTH
Atlantico, Roma, 04/06/2010
10/03/2008
Live Report
MEGADETH + EVILE
Palasport, Pordenone, 05/03/2008
 
06/09/2023 - 10:24
MEGADETH: Kiko Loureiro temporaneamente sostituito dal vivo
26/06/2023 - 00:19
MEGADETH: deceduto l'ex-batterista Lee Rauch
26/05/2023 - 10:25
WITHERING SCORN: il nuovo singolo della band con ex-Megadeth e Fates Warning
05/05/2023 - 09:43
WITHERING SCORN: la nuova band con ex-Megadeth e Fates Warning annuncia ''Prophets of Demise''
13/04/2023 - 09:23
MEGADETH: una data in Italia con Lacuna Coil, Messa e Katatonia
17/12/2022 - 12:19
MEGADETH: ecco la clip ufficiale di ''Killing Time''
21/10/2022 - 00:32
MEGADETH: disponibile la clip ufficiale di ''Life in Hell''
02/09/2022 - 17:29
MEGADETH: guarda il video della titletrack di ''The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!''
29/08/2022 - 00:17
MEGADETH: a Milano il release party di ‘‘The Sick, the Dying and the Dead!’’
12/08/2022 - 11:21
MEGADETH: ascolta la nuova ''Soldier On!''
06/09/2023 - 21:36
BRYMIR: guarda il video di ''Seeds of Downfall''
06/09/2023 - 21:27
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: i dettagli del Live Album ''The Monuments Tour (Live)''
06/09/2023 - 11:22
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT: i dettagli della prima edizione
06/09/2023 - 11:19
SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY: disponibile al nuova ''Rhythm and Rapture'' con Nothing,Nowhere
06/09/2023 - 11:14
NECRODEATH: una data a Bologna
06/09/2023 - 11:08
TALIESIN: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Disciple''
06/09/2023 - 11:09
MR. BIG: una data in Italia con tutto ''Lean Into It''
06/09/2023 - 09:38
DEMONCY: ascolta la nuova ''Diabolica Blasphemiae''
06/09/2023 - 09:36
GRAVEYARD: guarda il videoclip di ''Breathe In Breath Out''
06/09/2023 - 09:33
WORM SHEPHERD: ascolta il singolo ''The Dying Heavens''
 
