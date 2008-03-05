MEGADETH: Kiko Loureiro temporaneamente sostituito dal vivo

|
I Megadeth hanno annunciato che il chitarrista Kiko Loureiro si prenderà una pausa dalle attività dal vivo del gruppo.
A darne conferma è lo stesso chitarrista ex-Angra, che ha spiegato come salterà la prossima parte del Crush the World Tour, per i concerti che si terranno in terra americana. In maniera trasparente, Loureiro ha affermato di aver necessità di prendersi del tempo per stare con la propria famiglia e con i propri figli:
“Kiko checking in here! Our new record 'The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead' and our Crush the World tour have been great. The worldwide chart positions have been our best yet! We want to really thank you for that.
I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'Dads that work away from home.
[...] I have shared this with my partner in shred, Dave Mustaine, and to no surprise, he said, 'Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!'
To my bandmates and all of our fans around the world, see you all very soon, back out on the Killing Road!”
A sostituire Loureiro toccherà al finlandese Teemu Mäntysaari dei Wintersun, accolto in formazione come turnista su suggerimento dello stesso chitarrista brasiliano.