THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: i dettagli del Live Album ''The Monuments Tour (Live)''

I The Vintage Caravan hanno annunciato per il 13 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo Live Album The Monuments Tour.
Come anticipazione è stato scelto il brano Can’t Get You Off My Mind.
Tracklist:
01. Whispers (Live)
02. Crystallized (Live)
03. Reflections (Live)
04. Innerverse (Live)
05. Forgotten (Live)
06. Can’t Get You Off My Mind (Live)
07. Psychedelic Mushroom Man (Live)
08. Cocaine Sally (Live)
09. Hell (Live)
10. Babylon (Live)
11. On The Run (Live)
12. Expand Your Mind (Live)
13. Clarity (Live)