REBAELLIUN: ''All Hail the Regicide'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Under the Sign of Rebellion''

07/09/2023 - 11:49 (69 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 2 Li ho seguiti fino ad Annihilation, per me un album che apre vari deretani di band più famose. Dovrò ascoltare anche i dischi successivi. 1 Questi spaccano🤘