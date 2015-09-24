REBAELLIUN: ''All Hail the Regicide'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Under the Sign of Rebellion''

|
I deathster brasiliani Rebaelliun pubblicheranno per Agonia Records il loro quarto album in studio, Under the Sign of Rebellion, il prossimo 22 settembre 2023.
Il disco sarà l'ultima pubblicazione del gruppo con il bassista e cantante Lohy Fabiano, prematuramente scomparso nel 2022 a soli quarantaquattro anni.
In fondo alla pagina potete asoltare il nuovo singolo All Hail the Regicide, mentre di seguito trovate la tracklist:
1. Intro
2. All Hail the Regicide
3. The Gods Manace
4. Fear the Infidel
5. Insurgent Fire
6. Light Eater
7. The Decimating Opposition
8. In Heresy We Trust
9. Hostile Presence
10. Antagonize
11. The Ultimate War