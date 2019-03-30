LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE: ascolta il singolo ''Breathing Souls''

|
I Lacrimas Profundere hanno pubblicato, come celebrazione per il loro trentesimo anniversario, il singolo Breathing Souls che potete ascoltare qui in basso.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni sul singolo:
With "Breathing Souls" Lacrimas Profundere present a new song for their 30th anniversary. When Olly composed the instrumental version, the song lay unused in the studio for a long time. No one in the band wanted to come up with the right vocals or lyrics. So he turned to his friends Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost) and Tobias Schönemann (The vision bleak) and asked them to take on the song with "fresh ears". The result is this gloomy melodic piece of music, or to say it in the words of producer Kohle Kohlmannslehner: "This is probably the saddest melody I have ever heard". What greater compliment can you give to a dark metal band?!
In a time when the earth is crying out for help due to the changing climate and exploitation, the song is unfortunately more relevant than ever.
To conclude with the words from the pen of Chris Harms in the chorus:
"Relieve the hurt
from Mother Earth
from Mother Earth"!