D’VIRGILIO, MORSE & JENNINGS: i dettagli del secondo disco, ''Sophomore''

|
I D’Virgilio, Morse & Jennings pubblicheranno il prossimo 10 novembre 2023 il loro secondo album, appositamente intitolato Sophomore, tramite l’etichetta InsideOut Music.
Il titolo indica, nell’inglese di stampo americano, qualsiasi seconda opera di un artista, sia essa un album, un film o una pièce teatrale, benché il termine abbia origine dal linguaggio della biologia.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Hard to Be Easy
2. Linger at the Edge of My Memory
3. Tiny Little Fires
4. Right Where You Should Be
5. The Weary One
6. Mama
7. I’m Not Afraid
8. Weighs Me Down
9. Walking On Water
10. Anywhere the Wind Blows
11. Right Where You Should Be (Alt. Version)
12. The Weary One (Alt. Version)
Il primo singolo dell’album, Anywhere the Wind Blows, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica ed è pertanto ascoltabile di seguito: