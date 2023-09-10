KADAVERFICKER: ascolta un brano dal prossimo album

|
I grind metaller Kadaverficker hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Massacre Records, il lyric video di The Last Mask.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album, Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death), in arrivo il 29 settembre.
Tracklist:
01. Counterfeit
02. The Last Mask
03. Of The Sun And The Wind
04. Unethical Machines
05. All The Corpses Dance
06. Hot For A Dead Planet
07. Perennial Death
08. Darkness Drips From Her Like Honey
09. Waves Of Demise
10. Final Show
11. Lost In The Light
12. Death On Demand
13. Hail The Promiscuous Dead
14. 18 And Death
15. Not So Bad, But Bad
16. Pale Shadows
17. The Fan And The Bellows
18. New Corpse
19. Bad Taste
20. Krom
21. Psycho Killer