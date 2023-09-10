     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/09/23
WAR OF AGES
Dominion

15/09/23
APOTHEUS
Ergo Atlas

15/09/23
BLIND EQUATION
Death Awaits

15/09/23
EUNOMIA
The Chronicles of Eunomia Part II

15/09/23
BLOOD INCANTATION
Luminiscent Bridge

15/09/23
RONNIE ROMERO
Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters

15/09/23
GRIDLINK
Coronet Juniper

15/09/23
BOLT GUN
The Tower

15/09/23
NEW MODEL ARMY & SINFONIA LEIPZIG
Sinfonia

15/09/23
BRUJERIA
Esto Es Brujeria

CONCERTI

12/09/23
INFECTED RAIN + SILENZER
TRAFFIC LIVE CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

12/09/23
LOS PEYOTES
BLAH BLAH VIA PO 21 - TORINO

13/09/23
SETH + AND OCEANS... + ATTIC + BLOODSPHEMY
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

13/09/23
PRETTY BOY FLOYD + THE MIDNIGHT DEVILS + GUESTS
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

14/09/23
BEING AS AN OCEAN
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

14/09/23
PRETTY BOY FLOYD + THE MIDNIGHT DEVILS + GUESTS
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

14/09/23
OF FEATHER AND BONE + GUTLESS + UNCTORIS
BLACK INSIDE, VIA I MAGGIO 2 - LONATE CEPPINO (VA)

15/09/23
IX MIDGARD VIKING FOLK FEST
OSTERIA DA BORTOLINO, VIA PONTE 8 - VIADANA (MN)

15/09/23
ISAAK + DUNE AURORA
BLAH BLAH VIA PO 21 - TORINO

15/09/23
Q.S.P.E.T. FEST (DAY 1)
GIARDINI SONORI, STRADONE FARNESE 39-41 - PIACENZA
KADAVERFICKER: ascolta un brano dal prossimo album
11/09/2023 - 21:17 (54 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/09/2023 - 21:17
KADAVERFICKER: ascolta un brano dal prossimo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/09/2023 - 21:32
THE FLOWER KINGS: guarda il video di ''Mother Earth''
11/09/2023 - 21:29
AETHER REALM: presentano l'inedito ''Should I?''
11/09/2023 - 21:25
LALU: ascolta la titletrack di ''The Fish Who Wanted To Be King''
11/09/2023 - 21:12
TARJA: in streaming i video live di ''Sleeping Sun'' e ''Always With Me, Always With You''
11/09/2023 - 11:36
ERIC SARDINAS: in ottobre esce ''Midnight Junction'', ascolta il primo singolo
11/09/2023 - 11:27
SILENT ANGEL: i dettagli del disco di debutto ''Unyielding, Unrelenting''
11/09/2023 - 00:05
SHORES OF NULL: il video ufficiale di ‘‘Darkness Won't Take Me’’
11/09/2023 - 00:03
THE STRUTS: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Rockstar’’
11/09/2023 - 00:02
D’VIRGILIO, MORSE & JENNINGS: i dettagli del secondo disco, ''Sophomore''
10/09/2023 - 14:45
GRAVE DIGGER: si separano da Axel Ritt
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     