15/09/23
FABRICANT
Drudge To The Thicket

15/09/23
ALKALOID
Numen

15/09/23
WAR OF AGES
Dominion

15/09/23
APOTHEUS
Ergo Atlas

15/09/23
BLIND EQUATION
Death Awaits

15/09/23
BLOOD INCANTATION
Luminiscent Bridge

15/09/23
BOLT GUN
The Tower

15/09/23
RONNIE ROMERO
Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters

15/09/23
GOTLAND
Rise

15/09/23
THORN (US)
Evergloom

15/09/23
IX MIDGARD VIKING FOLK FEST
OSTERIA DA BORTOLINO, VIA PONTE 8 - VIADANA (MN)

15/09/23
ISAAK + DUNE AURORA
BLAH BLAH VIA PO 21 - TORINO

15/09/23
Q.S.P.E.T. FEST (DAY 1)
GIARDINI SONORI, STRADONE FARNESE 39-41 - PIACENZA

15/09/23
PRETTY BOY FLOYD + THE MIDNIGHT DEVILS + GUESTS
MONSTERS A-LIVE - PRATO

15/09/23
CONTROCORRENTE FEST 5
PIAZZA ANDREA AIMERITO - SANTENA (TO)

15/09/23
HELL IN THE CLUB
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

16/09/23
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day one)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

16/09/23
MARLENE KUNTZ
VILLA ANGARAN SAN GIUSEPPE, VIA CÀ MOROSINI, 41 - BASSANO DEL GRAPPA (VI)

16/09/23
PIERPAOLO CAPOVILLA E I CATTIVI MAESTRI
ROCK X GRAMSCI – ALES (OR)

16/09/23
STEVE GADD
BLUE NOTE VIA PIETRO BORSIERI, 37 - MILANO
THE RITUAL AURA: in arrivo a ottobre ''Heresiarch'', ecco un brano
14/09/2023 - 23:08 (55 letture)

