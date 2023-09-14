THE RITUAL AURA: in arrivo a ottobre ''Heresiarch'', ecco un brano

|
I prog-death metaller australiani The Ritual Aura hanno annunciato per il 10 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite The Artisan Era, del loro nuovo album Heresiarch.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo In the Warmth of Its Glow We Thrived.
Tracklist:
01. Light’s Hope
02. Ailing Catharsis
03. Heresiarch I: Bruma Aeterna
04. Heresiarch II: Enduring Prophecy
05. Heresiarch II: Devouring Sun
06. Soulrending Materiae
07. In the Warmth of Its Glow, We Thrived
08. The New Plague
09. Unholy Nadir
10. The Watershed Misnomer
11. Denouement Knell