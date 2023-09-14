DREAMWELL: ascolta ''Blighttown Type Beat'' da ''In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You''

|
La band post-hardcore americana Dreamwell ha reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Prosthetic Records, il video di Blighttown Type Beat.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album, In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You, in uscita il 20 ottobre.
Tracklist:
01. Good Reasons to Freeze to Death
02. Studying the Greats in Self Immolation
03. Lord Have MRSA on My Soul
04. All Towers Drawn in the Equatorial Room
05. Obelisk of Hands
06. It Will Hurt, and You Won’t Get to Be Surprised
07. Reverberations of a Sickly Wound
08. Blighttown Type Beat
09. Body Fountain
10. I Dream’t of a Room of Clouds
11. Rue de Noms (Could Have Been Better, Should Have Been More)