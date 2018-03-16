ALIEN WEAPONRY: presentano il video ufficiale di ''Ihenga''

|
I thrasher neozelandesi Alien Weaponry hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Napalm Records, il video di Ihenga.
Il brano è presente sul loro album Tangaroa, uscito nel corso del 2021.
Di seguito potete leggere le parole della band a riguardo:
"When the Te Arawa people first came to Aotearoa (New Zealand) from Hawaiki (greater Tahitian Island group), they set about exploring the new land. Īhenga traveled throughout the North Island of Aotearoa and named many places that still have these names today."