20/09/23
KILL DEVIL HILL
Seas of Oblivion

20/09/23
ORDALIA
Odes for Victory

21/09/23
FINAL GASP
Mourning Moon

21/09/23
GREAT MASTER
Montecristo

22/09/23
LORD OF THE LOST
Blood & Glitter (Cassetta)

22/09/23
GRYMHEART
Hellish Hunt

22/09/23
APOSTOLICA
Animae Haeretica

22/09/23
ASET
Astral Rape

22/09/23
VERDERBNIS
Paria

22/09/23
RISING WINGS
Reach

CONCERTI

19/09/23
SQUID
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

19/09/23
FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JBS
BLUE NOTE VIA PIETRO BORSIERI, 37 - MILANO

19/09/23
ALTARS + FOSSILIZATION + KYBALION
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA - ROMA

19/09/23
DOWNTOWN BOYS
BLAH BLAH VIA PO 21 - TORINO

20/09/23
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
THE FACTORY - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

20/09/23
SUNN O)))
LIVE CLUB VIA MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO S/A, (MI

20/09/23
PAUL WELLER
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

21/09/23
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

21/09/23
PAUL WELLER
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO, 83 - BOLOGNA

21/09/23
CHERUBS + CANI SCIORRI + GLESNE
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA
ALIEN WEAPONRY: presentano il video ufficiale di ''Ihenga''
18/09/2023 - 21:06 (48 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/09/2023 - 21:06
ALIEN WEAPONRY: presentano il video ufficiale di ''Ihenga''
17/09/2021 - 22:36
ALIEN WEAPONRY: ecco un altro brano dal nuovo album
09/08/2021 - 22:10
ALIEN WEAPONRY: in streaming un brano da ''Tangaroa''
16/06/2021 - 23:26
ALIEN WEAPONRY: rivelano i dettagli del loro secondo disco, ecco ''Tangaroa''
19/08/2020 - 21:42
ALIEN WEAPONRY: cambiano il bassista
04/07/2019 - 21:22
ALIEN WEAPONRY: gli Atlas Pain apriranno il concerto del 15 luglio a Milano
10/05/2019 - 17:06
ALIEN WEAPONRY: disponibile un nuovo video
18/07/2018 - 11:13
ALIEN WEAPONRY: ecco il video di 'Whispers'
12/05/2018 - 19:25
ALIEN WEAPONRY: disponibile il video di ''Kai Tangata''
16/03/2018 - 14:53
ALIEN WEAPONRY: guarda il video di ''Holding My Breath''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/09/2023 - 00:54
ART OF ANARCHY: i dettagli completi del terzo disco ''Let There Be Anarchy''
18/09/2023 - 21:56
BLINK-182: annunciano il nuovo album ''One More Time…''
18/09/2023 - 21:36
AMARANTHE: una data in Italia il prossimo marzo con Dragonforce e Infected Rain
18/09/2023 - 21:26
APOTHEUS: disponibile un brano da ''Ergo Atlas''
18/09/2023 - 21:20
IVORY: ecco ''The Mask'' da ''Alien Nation''
18/09/2023 - 21:15
ASKESIS: disponibile un brano dal nuovo album
18/09/2023 - 21:00
SORCERER: i dettagli di ''Reign of the Reaper''
18/09/2023 - 19:09
HOW WE END: il videoclip del singolo ''Does Anybody Give''
18/09/2023 - 16:49
DIRTY HONEY: il video ufficiale di ''Won't Take Me Alive''
17/09/2023 - 11:43
MYRKUR: ecco la clip di ''Mothlike''
 
