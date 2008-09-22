BLINK-182: annunciano il nuovo album ''One More Time…''

|
I Blink-182 hanno annunciato un nuovo album, One More Time…, il 20 ottobre 2023 tramite Columbia Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
01. Anthem Part 3
02. Dance With Me
03. Fell in Love
04. Terrified
05. One More Time
06. More Than You Know
07. Turn This Off!
08. When We Were Young
09. Edging
10. You Don't Know What You've Got
11. Blink Wave
12. Bad News
13. Hurt (Interlude)
14. Turpentine
15. Fuck Face
16. Other Side
17. Childhood
Di seguito trovate invece un trailer del disco: