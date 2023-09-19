MOONLIGHT SORCERY: ascolta il nuovo disco ''Horned Lord of the Thorned Castle''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare integralmente Horned Lord of the Thorned Castle, il nuovo album dei blackster Moonlight Sorcery in pubblicazione il 29 settembre 2023 tramite Avantgarde Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. To Withhold the Day
2. In Coldest Embrace
3. The Secret of Streaming Blood
4. Yönsilmä
5. Vihan verhon takaa
6. The Moonlit Dance of the Twisted Jester’s Blood-soaked Rituals
7. Fire Burns the Horizon
8. Into the Silvery Shadows of Night
9. Suden tie (Wolven Hour part II)