DAATH: ecco ''The Silent Foray'' e un'aggiunta alla formazione

I death-metaller Dååth hanno reso disponibile, attraverso i canali social della Metal Blade Records, il video di The Silent Foray - brano che vede la collaborazione di Per Nilsson dei Scar Symmetry.
Al contempo la band ha rivelato di aver completato la sua formazione con l'aggiunta del chitarrista Rafael Trujillo.
Di seguito potete leggere le parole della band:
“Two pieces of great news in the Dååth camp today:
First, we released a new song called The Silent Foray. I used our original demos from 1999 as a primary inspiration while writing this one. I think fans of The Hinderers and Futility will love it, especially the final third, where the synth and guitar layering create this epically lush and creepy climax. Overall, it's just a slamming song with great riffs, great vocals, and a fantastic guest solo by Per Nilsson. It's streaming everywhere. CHECK IT OUT!
Second, we have completed our lineup by adding Rafael Trujillo on lead guitar. Back in the summer of 2022, while searching for lead guitarists to feature on No Rest No End, Krimh sent me an Instagram clip of some Austrian guitarist with the same last name as the Metallica guy and told me that we should see if he would do it. Skeptical as I always am, I watched it and had my mind blown. As soon as I heard his playing, I wanted him in the band. So we asked him to contribute a guest solo to No Rest No End, which came out great.
It was so easy to work with him that we collaborated on our The Philosopher cover, which also went great. At that point, we were 2 for 2 with Rafael, and I knew we could work together. Time for the real test: We asked him to help finish writing a song from the upcoming album. His first ideas were all I needed to hear. We were 3 for 3. The rest is history.
You'll hear his work all over the new album. His style fits us perfectly. He gets it. No matter what state the demos are in, he gets where we're going with it, and that's massive! Our classical backgrounds helped us connect musically. He has a history of playing with some of the all-time tech death greats, and he's incredible at just about any genre you can throw at him. Perfect for this band. Like the rest of us, he has 3 million things going on simultaneously, so he fits right in.
That's all I've got for now. I hope you enjoy The Silent Foray and share it with everyone you know."