20/09/23
ORDALIA
Odes for Victory

20/09/23
KILL DEVIL HILL
Seas of Oblivion

21/09/23
FINAL GASP
Mourning Moon

21/09/23
GREAT MASTER
Montecristo

22/09/23
PERMUTATION
Transience

22/09/23
NEVER OBEY AGAIN
End of an Era

22/09/23
SUFFER YOURSELF
Axis of Tortures

22/09/23
APOSTOLICA
Animae Haeretica

22/09/23
REBAELLIUN
Under the Sign of Rebellion

22/09/23
WORMHOLE
Almost Human

19/09/23
SQUID
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

19/09/23
FRED WESLEY & THE NEW JBS
BLUE NOTE VIA PIETRO BORSIERI, 37 - MILANO

19/09/23
ALTARS + FOSSILIZATION + KYBALION
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA - ROMA

19/09/23
DOWNTOWN BOYS
BLAH BLAH VIA PO 21 - TORINO

20/09/23
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
THE FACTORY - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

20/09/23
SUNN O)))
LIVE CLUB VIA MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO S/A, (MI

20/09/23
PAUL WELLER
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

21/09/23
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

21/09/23
PAUL WELLER
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO, 83 - BOLOGNA

21/09/23
CHERUBS + CANI SCIORRI + GLESNE
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA
DAATH: ecco ''The Silent Foray'' e un'aggiunta alla formazione
19/09/2023 - 11:31 (57 letture)

75
70
19/09/2023 - 11:31
DAATH: ecco ''The Silent Foray'' e un'aggiunta alla formazione
24/02/2023 - 08:13
DAATH: diffuso il nuovo singolo ''No Rest No End''
27/09/2017 - 07:09
RITES OF DAATH: a breve l'EP di debutto, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
12/09/2010 - 14:32
DAATH: ecco l'artwork del nuovo disco
19/08/2010 - 11:08
DAATH: ecco la tracklist di 'Daath'
12/08/2010 - 10:19
DAATH: titolo e release date del nuovo disco
03/08/2010 - 12:32
DAATH: video dallo studio disponibile
27/05/2010 - 22:15
DAATH: pronti a registrare
10/02/2010 - 18:47
DAATH: svolta epocale nel sound della band?
09/07/2009 - 15:12
DAATH: il video di 'Day Of Endless Light'
19/09/2023 - 16:35
STEVEN WILSON: online la nuova ''What Life Brings''
19/09/2023 - 16:24
OMEN: in Italia per due concerti
19/09/2023 - 16:19
PROFANATICA: tutto il nuovo ''Crux Simplex'' in streaming
19/09/2023 - 11:30
BLOOD INCANTATION: guarda il video di ''Obliquity of the Ecliptic''
19/09/2023 - 11:23
LUTHARO: firmano con Atomic Fire Records, ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Ruthless Bloodline''
19/09/2023 - 08:14
URANIUM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Pure Nuclear Death''
19/09/2023 - 08:00
NIGHT IN GALES: ascolta la nuova ''Tears of Blood''
19/09/2023 - 07:57
MOONLIGHT SORCERY: ascolta il nuovo disco ''Horned Lord of the Thorned Castle''
19/09/2023 - 07:46
BAD MOON METAL FEST: annunciata la seconda edizione
19/09/2023 - 07:40
GOTLAND: i dettagli del release party per il nuovo album ''Rise''
 
