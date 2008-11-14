SCREAM: a novembre esce ''DC Special'', ecco dettagli completi e singolo

|
La formazione hardcore stratunitense degli Scream pubblicherà un nuovo album, DC Special, il 10 novembre 2023 per l'etichetta Dischord Records.
La produzione è stata curata da Don Zientara.
In basso potete ascoltare il primo singolo, DC Special Sha La La.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist:
1. DC Special Sha La La
2. Bored to Life
3. Somebody Love
4. Hel Nah
5. Tum Tum
6. Represent
7. Dead Cities
8. Last of the Soft
9. Vanishing Commissars
10. The Flam
11. Lifeline
12. Call It a Night
L'album contiene anche sei tracce bonus, incluse nella versione CD e disponibili tramite un codice di download digitale se invece si acquista la versione LP in vinile:
13. Faces (Bonus Track)
14. Politics is Entertainment (Bonus Track)
15. Black and White (Bonus Track)
16. Lifeline Redux (Bonus Track)
17. Smile and Bleed (Bonus Track)
18. I Saw Ya (Wanna Be Like Captain) (Bonus Track)