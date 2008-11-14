     
 
La copertina dell'album
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/09/23
KILL DEVIL HILL
Seas of Oblivion

20/09/23
ORDALIA
Odes for Victory

21/09/23
FINAL GASP
Mourning Moon

21/09/23
GREAT MASTER
Montecristo

22/09/23
PROFANATICA
Crux Simplex

22/09/23
ASET
Astral Rape

22/09/23
ROCKETT LOVE
Galactic Circus

22/09/23
WORMHOLE
Almost Human

22/09/23
REBAELLIUN
Under the Sign of Rebellion

22/09/23
VERDERBNIS
Paria

CONCERTI

20/09/23
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
THE FACTORY - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

20/09/23
SUNN O)))
LIVE CLUB VIA MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO S/A, (MI

20/09/23
PAUL WELLER
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

21/09/23
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

21/09/23
PAUL WELLER
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO, 83 - BOLOGNA

21/09/23
CHERUBS + CANI SCIORRI + GLESNE
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

22/09/23
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
AUDITORIUM SAN DOMENICO - FOLIGNO (PG)

22/09/23
PAUL WELLER
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

22/09/23
ROMA SUMMER FEST
VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN, 30 - ROMA

22/09/23
ESCUELA GRIND
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA
SCREAM: a novembre esce ''DC Special'', ecco dettagli completi e singolo
20/09/2023 - 11:31 (35 letture)

30/10/2016
Live Report
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + SCREAM 3 DAYS
CAP 10100, Torino, 27/10/2016
03/12/2008
Live Report
PINO SCOTTO + THE SOVRAN + SCREAM FOR MAIDEN
Target Club, Bari, 14/11/2008
 
20/09/2023 - 11:31
SCREAM: a novembre esce ''DC Special'', ecco dettagli completi e singolo
15/07/2023 - 00:59
SCREAM MAKER: la clip di ''Everybody Needs Illusions'' dal nuovo album ''Land of Fire''
07/07/2023 - 00:23
BLACK STONE CHERRY: ascolta la titletrack di ''Screamin' at the Sky''
19/06/2023 - 17:05
SCREAM MAKER: i dettagli del nuovo ''Land of Fire'' in uscita a luglio
15/05/2023 - 00:11
BLACK STONE CHERRY: i dettagli di ''Screamin' at the Sky'' e il nuovo singolo ''Nervous''
09/03/2023 - 00:54
SCREAMACHINE: ecco i dettagli e il primo singolo dal secondo album ''Church of the Scream''
03/03/2023 - 12:10
LORDI: i dettagli di ''ScreamWriters Guild'' e il singolo ''Thing in the Cage''
20/01/2023 - 08:29
METALLICA: pubblicano il video del nuovo singolo ''Screaming Suicide''
19/01/2023 - 10:22
SCREAMING TREES: ci ha lasciato Van Conner
28/12/2022 - 00:00
SCREAM MAKER: guarda il video di ‘‘When Our Fight is Over’’ da ‘‘BloodKing’’
20/09/2023 - 11:38
THIN LIZZY: la deluxe edition per il cinquantesimo di ''Vagabonds of the Western World''
20/09/2023 - 10:57
BOLT GUN: tutto il nuovo ''The Tower'' in streaming
20/09/2023 - 00:34
IGNESCENT: dettagli e singolo del disco d'esordio ''Fight in Me''
20/09/2023 - 00:28
DOKKEN: ascolta ''Gypsy'' dal nuovo ''Heaven Comes Down''
20/09/2023 - 00:20
PAIN: ascolta l'inedita ''Revolution''
19/09/2023 - 20:44
SULPHUR AEON: ascolta la nuova ''Usurper Of The Earth And Sea''
19/09/2023 - 16:35
STEVEN WILSON: online la nuova ''What Life Brings''
19/09/2023 - 16:24
OMEN: in Italia per due concerti
19/09/2023 - 16:19
PROFANATICA: tutto il nuovo ''Crux Simplex'' in streaming
19/09/2023 - 11:31
DAATH: ecco ''The Silent Foray'' e un'aggiunta alla formazione
 
