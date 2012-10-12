THIN LIZZY: la deluxe edition per il cinquantesimo di ''Vagabonds of the Western World''

|
Il 17 novembre 2023 la Universal Music pubblicherà la deluxe edition di Vagabonds of the Western World, storico album dei Thin Lizzy che quest'anno compie cinquant'anni.
Uscito nel 1973 per Decca Records, il disco verrà ora ripubblicato in un formato che includerà tre CD e un blu-ray, introducendo al pubblico tracce bonus, radio sessions, registrazioni dal vivo e dieci registrazioni demo. Il blu-ray in particolare conterrà il disco originale remixato da Richard Whittaker in Dolby Atmos, nonché i singoli promozionali dell'album (con le versioni "Single Edit" dei brani comparsi sul disco e le B-Sides pubblicate allora):
CD1
01. Mama Nature Said
02. The Hero And The Madman
03. Slow Blues
04. The Rocker
05. Vagabond Of The Western World
06. Little Girl In Bloom
07. Gonna Creep Up On You
08. A Song For While I'm Away
09. Whiskey In The Jar (Single A-Side)
10. Black Boys On The Corner (Single B-Side)
11. Randolph's Tango (Single A-Side)
12. Broken Dreams (Single B-Side)
13. The Rocker - Single A-Side (edit)
14. Here I Go Again - Single B-Side
15. Cruising In The Lizzymobile - Single B- Side (Germany)
CD2
01. Whiskey In The Jar - John Peel Session
02. Suicide - John Peel Session
03. Black Boys On The Corner - John Peel Session
04. 1969 Rock - RTE Radio Eireann Session
05. Suicide - RTE Radio Eireann Session
06. Broken Dreams - RTE Radio Eireann Session
07. Eddie's Blues/Blue Shadows - RTE Radio Eireann Session
08. Vagabonds of the Western World - John Peel Session
09. Little Girl in Bloom - John Peel Session
10. Gonna Creep Up On You - John Peel Session
11. Randolphs Tango - John Peel Session
12. The Rocker - John Peel Session
13. Slow Blues - John Peel Session
14. Randolphs Tango - Bob Harris Session
15. Little Girl in Bloom - Bob Harris Session
16. The Rocker - Bob Harris Session
17. The Rocker - Radio One In Concert
18. Thing's Ain't Working Out Down At The Farm - Radio One In Concert
19. Slow Blues - Radio One In Concert
20. Gonna Creep Up On You - Radio One In Concert
21. Suicide - Radio One In Concert
CD3
01. Gonna Creep Up On You (Take 2) Instrumental
02. Little Girl In Bloom (Take 2) Instrumental breaks down
03. Here I Go Again (Extended Version)
04. The Rocker (Take 1) Instrumental
05. Slow Blues (Take 2) Instrumental
06. Suicide (Take 3) Instrumental
07. Suicide gtr Needles And Pins Jam
08. A Ride In The Lizzy Mobile (Take 2) Instrumental
09. Mama Nature Said - Vox and Organ (Take 6)
10. Whiskey In The Jar - Alternate Mix Extended Version
11. Black Boys On The Corner - Alternate Mix
12. Gonna Creep Up On You (Acetate)
13. Baby's Been Messin' (Acetate)
Blu-ray
01. Mama Nature Said
02. The Hero And The Madman
03. Slow Blues
04. The Rocker
05. Vagabond Of The Western World
06. Little Girl In Bloom
07. Gonna Creep Up On You
08. A Song For While I'm Away
Il cofanetto sarà disponibile anche in un formato doppio LP in vinile viola o in un formato che prevede quattro LP in vinile, contenenti anche i dischi BBC Sessions e In Concert..