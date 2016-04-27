BEING AS AN OCEAN: annunciano il nuovo ''Death Can Wait''

|
Gli americani Being As An Ocean pubblicheranno il nuovo album Death Can Wiat il 2 febbraio 2024 tramite Out Of Line Music.
Elaborating on today's announcement, the band shares: “Death Can Wait is about living in the moment, without judgement or fear of circumstance. Taking each day as it comes, and not banking to hard on the future, as none of us know how much time we truly have in this life. Memento Mori. It’s about being mindful of the gift that life is and not squandering it on frivolous or excessive excitements, distractions, diversions; being focused on our goals, aspirations, passions, and constructive obsessions. Living life as if this day is our last, while being prepared to greet Death, when it arrives, as a friend and natural part of this beautiful life.”
Since forming in 2011, Being As An Ocean has cemented themselves at the forefront of alternative music with their raw, earnest songwriting and boundary-pushing sound. Across six studio albums and countless tours, the band has built a devoted following and left an indelible mark through the comfort and strength offered in their inspirational lyrics and emotive musical landscapes. Eleven years after their famous debut album “Dear G-d...”, the Californian band now commences the next chapter of their musical journey with their new album “Death Can Wait.” With this new record, Being As An Ocean drops yet another extremely personal set of songs loaded with pure emotion and continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be a band in the modern music scene.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Beautiful Agony
2. Swallowed By The Earth
3. Purest Love
4. …Gave it a Voice So That My Heart Could Speak
5. Flesh And Bone
6. Gloom
7. Paradise In My Mind
8. Snake
9. Death Can Wait
10. The Fullness of My Being
Inoltre è online il videoclip della titletrack.