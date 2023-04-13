BLOODPHEMY: firmano con Non Serviam per il nuovo disco ''Dawn of Malevolence''

|
I Bloodphemy hanno comunicato di aver firmato un contratto discografico con la Non Serviam Records che si occuperà di stampare il nuovo album Dawn of Malevolence entro la fine del 2023.
Non Serviam Records proudly announces the signing of Dutch death metal band Bloodphemy for the release of their fifth studio album “Dawn of Malevolence” due later this year.
“We are extremely proud to announce our signing with the esteemed label Non Serviam Records!
We are joining a roster of incredible bands such as Blood of Serpents, Burning Darkness and Catalyst (to name a few). Our new album ‘Dawn of Malevolence’ is set to be a brutal testament to our evolution as a band. We will tell a dark, twisted and violent story through this concept album.
Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to embrace the dawn of malevolence. ”, comments the band.
Ricardo Gelok, Non Serviam Records owner continues: " I know the band for many years, and I was pleasantly surprised when I received the promo of the new Bloodphemy album.
I knew right away that this was a band I would like to sign to the label. The brutal death metal is massive and right in your face, which is nevertheless very accessible and also pleasant to listen to."
Based in Amersfoort (NL), BLOODPHEMY were born in 2000. In 2002 they released the album “Section 8”. Shortly after they disbanded until 2015. Since then, they released “Blood Will Tell EP” (2016), “Bloodline” (2017), “In Cold Blood” (2019) and the concept album “Blood Sacrifice” (2020).
BLOODPHEMY are:
Olivier van der Kruijf - Vocals
Bart van Wallenberg - Guitars
Michel Alderliefsten - Guitars
Robin Zwiep - Bass
Edwin Nederkoorn – Drums