MARTYRDOOM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''As Torment Prevails''

I deathster Martyrdoom
pubblicheranno il nuovo album As Torment Prevails
tramite Mememnto Mori
.
Tramite il sito della NoCleanSinging
è possibile ascoltare Shedding of the Soul
mentre con il player seguente l'audio di Katatonic Ascension of Cirrhosis
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Voidcreeper
2. 93
3. Katatonic Ascension of Cirrhosis
4. Purtenance
5. Shedding of the Soul
6. Torment
7. Festering Existence
8. Garden of Flesh
9. In the Grip of Winter [Autopsy cover]