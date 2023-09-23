     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/09/23
DESECRESY
Deserted Realms

29/09/23
KADAVERFICKER
Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death)

29/09/23
DYECREST
Once I Had a Heart

29/09/23
DISGUISED MALIGNANCE
Entering the Gateways

29/09/23
HEAVY WATER
Dreams of Yesterday

29/09/23
NERVOSA
Jailbreak

29/09/23
GRAVEYARD
6

29/09/23
WICKED ASYLUM
Kintsugi

29/09/23
HARM`S WAY
Common Suffering

29/09/23
WALDGEFLUSTER
Unter Bronzen Kronen (EP)

CONCERTI

26/09/23
TRIBES
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

26/09/23
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
MEDIOLANUM FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO, 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

27/09/23
ELECTRIC MARY + THE GUESTZ
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

27/09/23
AKHLYS + NUBIVAGANT
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

28/09/23
KULA SHAKER
TEATRO COMUNALE, CORSO MARTIRI DELLA LIBERTÀ 5 - FERRARA

28/09/23
PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS
DRUSO VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

28/09/23
THE STORY SO FAR
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

28/09/23
NEBULA
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

29/09/23
CLADDAGH FEST 2023
PARCO TORNIELLI, PIAZZA G. MARCONI - AMENO (NO)

29/09/23
HOTEL LUX
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A – MILANO

MARTYRDOOM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''As Torment Prevails''
25/09/2023 - 08:42 (24 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/09/2023 - 08:42
MARTYRDOOM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''As Torment Prevails''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/09/2023 - 09:07
FUKKIN` VENGEANCE: tutto il debutto ''Sewer Surge'' in streaming
25/09/2023 - 08:59
MARTYR LOGARIUS: firmano con Season of Mist per il disco di debutto
25/09/2023 - 08:46
DARKFALL: annunciati due concerti in Italia
25/09/2023 - 08:28
STRIKER: a gennaio il nuovo ''Ultrapower'', ascolta un singolo
25/09/2023 - 08:22
METAL CHURCH: una data a Bologna
25/09/2023 - 08:17
TRIUMPH OF DEATH: la band di Tom G. Warrior pubblicherà il live album ''Resurrection Of The Flesh''
25/09/2023 - 08:12
BLOODPHEMY: firmano con Non Serviam per il nuovo disco ''Dawn of Malevolence''
25/09/2023 - 08:07
THY ART IS MURDER: fuori il cantante CJ McMahon
25/09/2023 - 08:01
SATAN`S FALL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Destination Destruction''
23/09/2023 - 16:05
RIVAL SONS: ascolta il singolo ''Mercy'' dal prossimo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     