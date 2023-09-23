MARTYR LOGARIUS: firmano con Season of Mist per il disco di debutto

|
I blackster Martyr Logarius hanno comunicato di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta francese Season of Mist che si occuperà di ristampare l'EP Necrotic Assimilation e il futuro disco di debutto.
Season of Mist is proud to welcome Martyr Logarius to our label!
Two years ago, this skeletal trio crawled out from the misty forests of Northern California. In their wake comes a brutal, blackened and ghoulishly melodic new subgrene: Formless Black Metal.
"Fate is what brought us here", says Martyr Logarius. "For out the shadows we were taken; for the void we are, and to the void we shall return".
Be prepared for more announcements about the re-release of the band's EP, as well as their upcoming debut album.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.