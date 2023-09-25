     
 
26/09/23
DESECRESY
Deserted Realms

29/09/23
DYECREST
Once I Had a Heart

29/09/23
HARM`S WAY
Common Suffering

29/09/23
NIGHT IN GALES
The Black Stream

29/09/23
STEVEN WILSON
The Harmony Codex

29/09/23
TERRA BUILDER
Solar Temple

29/09/23
FEARING
Destroyer

29/09/23
ASHBRINGER
We Came Here To Grieve

29/09/23
DISMAL AURA
Imperium Mortalia

29/09/23
WALDGEFLUSTER
Unter Bronzen Kronen (EP)

CONCERTI

26/09/23
TRIBES
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

26/09/23
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
MEDIOLANUM FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO, 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

27/09/23
ELECTRIC MARY + THE GUESTZ
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

27/09/23
AKHLYS + NUBIVAGANT
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

28/09/23
KULA SHAKER
TEATRO COMUNALE, CORSO MARTIRI DELLA LIBERTÀ 5 - FERRARA

28/09/23
PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS
DRUSO VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

28/09/23
THE STORY SO FAR
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

28/09/23
NEBULA
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

29/09/23
CLADDAGH FEST 2023
PARCO TORNIELLI, PIAZZA G. MARCONI - AMENO (NO)

29/09/23
HOTEL LUX
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A – MILANO

ONE MASTER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Names of Power''
25/09/2023 - 11:17 (74 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/09/2023 - 11:17
ONE MASTER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Names of Power''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/09/2023 - 21:26
LINUS KLAUSENITZER: ascolta ''Sword Swallower'' dal nuovo album solista
25/09/2023 - 21:17
NANOWAR OF STEEL: disponibile il lyric video di ''Metal Boomer Battalion''
25/09/2023 - 16:18
ADVERSOR: pubblicano il video ufficiale di ''Les Miserables''
25/09/2023 - 16:14
BLACK EDIFICE: ascolta la nuova ''Creeping Mists Of The Nethertomb''
25/09/2023 - 16:09
ON THORNS I LAY: guarda il videoclip di ''Thorns of Fire''
25/09/2023 - 16:04
TWEEDLEDEAD: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Infernotes''
25/09/2023 - 16:01
BRIQUEVILLE: a novembre il nuovo ''IIII'', ascolta ''Akte XVII''
25/09/2023 - 12:04
FOLKSTONE: annunciano quattro concerti a dicembre
25/09/2023 - 11:22
MESHUGGAH: una data in Italia coi The Halo Effect
25/09/2023 - 11:07
HAPPY DAYS: i dettagli dei concerti in Italia
 
