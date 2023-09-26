     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/09/23
DESECRESY
Deserted Realms

29/09/23
GRAVEYARD
6

29/09/23
DISMAL AURA
Imperium Mortalia

29/09/23
HAWKWIND
Space Ritual 50th Anniversary

29/09/23
TERRA BUILDER
Solar Temple

29/09/23
HEAVY WATER
Dreams of Yesterday

29/09/23
WISHBONE ASH
Live Dates

29/09/23
WALDGEFLUSTER
Unter Bronzen Kronen (EP)

29/09/23
WICKED ASYLUM
Kintsugi

29/09/23
KADAVERFICKER
Superkiller (A Musical Journey Between Life And Death)

CONCERTI

26/09/23
TRIBES
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

26/09/23
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
MEDIOLANUM FORUM, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO, 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

27/09/23
ELECTRIC MARY + THE GUESTZ
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

27/09/23
AKHLYS + NUBIVAGANT
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

28/09/23
KULA SHAKER
TEATRO COMUNALE, CORSO MARTIRI DELLA LIBERTÀ 5 - FERRARA

28/09/23
PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS
DRUSO VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

28/09/23
THE STORY SO FAR
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

28/09/23
NEBULA
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

29/09/23
CLADDAGH FEST 2023
PARCO TORNIELLI, PIAZZA G. MARCONI - AMENO (NO)

29/09/23
HOTEL LUX
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A – MILANO

WARCRAB: i dettagli del nuovo ''The Howling Silence'', ascolta un brano
26/09/2023 - 09:39 (38 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/09/2023 - 09:39
WARCRAB: i dettagli del nuovo ''The Howling Silence'', ascolta un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/09/2023 - 10:27
KONTRUST: online il video di ''the end'' da ''madworld''
26/09/2023 - 10:24
ROZARIO: disponibile il terzo singolo dal loro disco di esordio
26/09/2023 - 10:20
KVELGEYST: i dettagli del secondo album ''Blut, Milch und Thränen''
26/09/2023 - 10:16
DEATH DEALER UNION: online il video di ''Ill Fated'' dal disco di esordio
26/09/2023 - 09:14
DAMNATION PLAN: online la clip del brano ''To The Sun''
26/09/2023 - 09:06
FUNERAL PILE: realizzano un video per il singolo ''Hope is a Lie''
26/09/2023 - 08:26
YEAR OF THE KNIFE: diffuse le nuove ''Wish'' e ''Last Laugh''
26/09/2023 - 08:05
SILVA: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Forgotten Sanctuary''
26/09/2023 - 08:01
GOAD: ascolta la nuova ''One Night Like Another''
26/09/2023 - 07:57
WALDGEFLUSTER: disponibile in streaming il nuovo EP ''Unter Bronzenen Kronen''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     