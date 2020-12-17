BEWITCHER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Deep Cuts & Shallow Graves''

|
La formazione heavy/speed metal Bewitcher pubblicherà il nuovo album Deep Cuts & Shallow Graves il 17 novembre 2023 tramite Century Media Records.
Since their formation in early 2013, Bewitcher has seen their signature “Black Magick Metal” sound go from humble beginnings to new heights of creativity and wild anthemic fervor. A small collection of long out-of-print demo tapes kicked off what has proven to be an enduring line of ripping studio albums, singles and EPs. They have become notorious as one of the hardest working touring acts around, bringing their volcanic, high energy stage shows to every corner of North America and parts abroad. Now, as the band reaches another crucial milestone, they are taking a moment to look back on a decade of diabolic speed and sorcery. Their latest offering, „Deep Cuts & Shallow Graves: Ten Years of Black Leather, Black Magic & White Hot Fucking Steel“ is a massive 17-track compulation of Bewitcher’s original demo recordings, rare and previously unreleased material, as well as two brand new studio tracks. Released in all formats including a stacked double LP version, it is an homage and testament to the history of a new rising force in the heavy metal universe. Available as: Ltd. Gatefold white 2LP, CD Jewelcase and Digital album.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito l'audio del singolo Manifesting Darkness.