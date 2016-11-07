AMARANTHE: guarda il video di ''Insatiable''

|
Gli Amaranthe hanno pubblicato, attraverso i canali social della Nuclear Blast Records, il video di Insatiable.
Il brano è tratto dal loro prossimo disco, The Catalyst, in arrivo il 23 febbraio 2024.
Tracklist:
01. The Catalyst
02. Insatiable
03. Damnation Flame
04. Liberated
05. Re-Vision
06. Interference
07. Stay a Little While
08. Ecstasy
09. Breaking the Waves
10. Outer Dimensions
11. Resistance
12. Find Life
Bonus Tracks - 2CD Digipack
13. Fading Like a Flower (Cover version)
14. Insatiable (Acoustic Version)
15. Damnation Flame (Orchestral Version)
16. Breaking the Waves (Acoustic Version)