DISCHI IN USCITA

05/10/23
TREVOR RABIN
Rio

06/10/23
KADABRA
Umbra

06/10/23
LINUS KLAUSENITZER
Tulpa

06/10/23
TALIESIN
Disciple

06/10/23
SVALBARD
The Weight of the Mask

06/10/23
GOATBURNER
Fatal

06/10/23
IMPURE WILHELMINA
Dead Decades (EP)

06/10/23
NYTT LAND
Torem

06/10/23
CAPRA
Errors

06/10/23
DOGSTAR
Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees

CONCERTI

30/09/23
SOEN - Memorial Tour 2023
LOCOMOTIV CLUB - BOLOGNA

30/09/23
MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
UFO VIA DELL\'INDUSTRIA N.4, MOZZO - BERGAMO

30/09/23
DEMOB HAPPY
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA, 16/A - MILANO

30/09/23
CLADDAGH FEST
PARCO TORNIELLI PIAZZA GUGLIELMO MARCONI 1 - AMENO (NO)

30/09/23
A SILENT NOISE
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

30/09/23
DEMOB HAPPY
CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A – MILANO

30/09/23
RODRIGO Y GABRIELA
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA

30/09/23
NOISE WAGON VOL. 2
BINARIO 9, DOPOLAVOROFERROVIARIO, VIALE MIRAMARE 51 (TRIESTE)

30/09/23
ETEROTOPIƏ GORE \'N\' ROLL
ETEROTOPIA, VIA RISORGIMENTO 21 - SAN GIULIANO MILANESE (MI)

30/09/23
OUR GARDEN MACHINE + TOURISTI + ILIO + OK BYE
AGRIPUNK ONLUS, LOCALITÀ L\'ISOLA 61/A - AMBRA (AR)
AMARANTHE: guarda il video di ''Insatiable''
30/09/2023 - 10:52 (71 letture)

67
77
31/01/2020
Live Report
SABATON + APOCALYPTICA + AMARANTHE
Alcatraz, Milano, 28/01/2020
10/11/2018
Live Report
POWERWOLF + AMARANTHE + KISSIN` DYNAMITE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 07/10/2018
07/11/2016
Intervista
AMARANTHE
Portiamo sempre tutto al massimo
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/09/2023 - 10:52
AMARANTHE: guarda il video di ''Insatiable''
18/09/2023 - 21:36
AMARANTHE: una data in Italia il prossimo marzo con Dragonforce e Infected Rain
06/08/2023 - 10:25
AMARANTHE: annunciano il nuovo album ''The Catalyst''
28/06/2023 - 00:16
AMARANTHE: annunciano il nuovo cantante Mikael Sehlin e pubblicano ''Damnation Flame''
27/03/2023 - 13:13
HOW WE END: nuova band con ex-membri di Evanescence, Nervosa e Amaranthe
17/01/2023 - 13:34
AMARANTHE: al lavoro per il nuovo disco
07/10/2022 - 09:25
AMARANTHE: online il singolo ''Find Life''
11/09/2022 - 23:31
AMARANTHE: ecco il lyric video di ''Make it Better'' dalla versione bonus di Manifest
16/08/2022 - 12:45
AMARANTHE: disponibile la nuova versione di ''Strong''
30/06/2022 - 22:41
AMARANTHE: pubblicato il video di ''Crystalline''
