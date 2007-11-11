APOCALYPTICA: ecco i dettagli del nuovo Live Album

|
I finlandesi Apocalyptica hanno annunciato per il 17 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Eleven Seven Music, del loro nuovo Live Album Live In Helsinki St. John’s Church.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Ruska.
Tracklist:
01. Intro To The Mind
02. Deathzone
03. Sacra
04. Kaamos
05. Call My Name
06. Ruska
07. On The Rooftop With Quasimodo
08. Perttu Solo
09. Bittersweet
10. Rise
11. In Memoriam / Stroke
12. Mikko’s Psalm 555/382
13. Scream For The Silent
14. Čohkka / Cortege
15. Dead Man’s Eyes
16. Worlds Collide
17. Coma
18. Farewell
19. Nothing Else Matters
20. Conquest Of Paradise