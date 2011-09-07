FATE: a dicembre la riedizione digitale di tre album

|
Frontiers Music Srl pubblicherà il 1° dicembre 2023 le riedizioni digitali di tre album dei danesi Fate, ossia V, Ghosts from the Past e If Not for the Devil.
Ogni disco includerà una o più bonus track:
Tracklist V:
1 Butterfly
2 Heaven's Crying Too
3 Everything About You
4 Ecstasy
5 Nobody Loves You the Way I Do
6 Burned Child
7 I'll Get By
8 Life
9 Fate
10 Memories Won't Die
11 Toxic
12 Sweet Angel (Bonus Track)
13 Bleed (Bonus Track)
Tracklist Ghosts from the Past:
1 Children of the Night
2 Miracle
3 Seeds of Terror
4 Fear of the Stranger
5 At the End of the Day
6 All That I Want
7 Follow Your Heart
8 Daddy's Girl
9 Moving On
10 Murder
11 The Last Time
12 I Believe in Rock 'N' Roll
13 The Other Side
14 All I Wanna Do (Bonus Track)
Tracklist If Not for the Devil:
1 Reaping
2 If Not for the Devil
3 Bridges Are Burning
4 Feel Like Making Love
5 Gambler
6 Hard to Say Goodbye
7 Made of Stone
8 Man Against the Wall
9 My World
10 Turn Back Time
11 Taught to Kill
12 Gimme All Your Love
13 Chasing the Dragon (Bonus Track)
Per celebrare questo annuncio, la band ha diffuso Butterfly da V: