WALKING CORPSE: online la nuova ''Malediction'' dal nuovo album ''Our Hands, Your Throat''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Malediction, brano che il gruppo grindcore Walking Corpse ha estratto dal nuovo disco Our Hands, Your Throat in pubblicazione il primo dicembre tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Dreamflesh Navigator
2. Born in Hell
3. Our Hands, Your Throat
4. The Wheel
5. Brainworm
6. Falling Through A World of Wounds
7. Malediction
8. The Last Laugh
9. Nothing Grows Here
10. Forever Sleep
11. Eye of an Angry God