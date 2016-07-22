MORNE: a novembre il nuovo ''Engraved with Pain'', ascolta un brano

|
Il gruppo sludge metal Morne pubblicherà il nuovo disco Engraved with Pain il 17 novembre 2023 tramite Metal Blade Records.
Engraved With Pain is a moment of grim triumph, as rooted in Celtic Frost as in Ministry, still somehow extrapolated from the gods Black Sabbath and characteristic of no one so much as themselves. Spacious, crushing, darkly thoughtful enough to be progressive but never so indulgent as to lose sight of its core message, the offering was recorded with legendary producer Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.
Playing out across four chapters in forty-minutes, the album sees the veteran outfit crafting rhythmic tension and lung-squeezing atmospheres as Polish-born guitarist/vocalist Miłosz Gassan emits layered guttural shouts that speak to inner and outer crises. Engraved With Pain makes its title believable, and from its eponymous opener through “Memories Like Stone,” “Wretched Empire,” and “Fire And Dust,” it carries humanity individually and collectively through the realities of its decline.
“’Wretched Empire’ is the first song off of our new album to be published bringing the wait to its end,“ Gassan notes of the band’s first single, as well as their first ever video. “Barebone, stripped down riffs and a cold look at today’s reality, lyrically it’s my take on the current situation in the world: How divided everything is and how people are prone to being misled. How we forget our history; history that happened not that long ago. I never comment on my lyrics but maybe in this case it's needed. I call humanity a ‘wretched empire.’ It's not an optimistic song. I hope people will enjoy it and find something for themselves in this single and the whole album as well.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Engraved with Pain
2. Memories Like Stone
3. Wretched Empire
4. Fire and Dust