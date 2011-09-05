BETRAYING THE MARTYRS: annunciano lo scioglimento, pubblicano un ultimo brano

|
I francesi Betraying the Martyrs hanno annunciato lo scioglimento dopo quindici anni di attività. La causa della scelta è legata ai costi eccessivi dei tour che non hanno più permesso ai membri del gruppo di collaborare tra loro portando a discussioni.
[𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟖 - 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑]
Betraying The Martyrs have decided to part ways.
After a 15 year long and successful career that has seen the French band perform over 990 concerts throughout the whole world, BTM have decided to call it a day.
As we've always been, we'd like to remain transparent with you guys, to those who have supported us for all these years and through so many events.
Today's world's economical situation, and never ending increases in touring costs (during & right after Covid) took a massive toll on all of us, financially but also individually (physically and mentally) and we simply came to the conclusion that we don't have the strength to move forward together anymore.
Over the past months, we have been struggling to function as a band, to make consensual, unanimous decisions and to be able to all look in the same direction.
That being said, it is with a many emotions and a very heavy heart that we would like to present to you our very last piece, a beautiful 7 minute-long music video that took immense effort in the making. A farewell gift for you all to enjoy.
We would like to thank every single one of you for all those beautiful years spent together, we will cherish these memories for the rest of our lives.
With Love,
ВТМ.
La band ha pubblicato un ultimo brano dal titolo Irae + The Veil.