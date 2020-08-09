BLUE OYSTER CULT: i dettagli completi di ''50th Anniversary Live - First Night''

Avevamo parlato qui
dei piani dei Blue Öyster Cult
relativi alla pubblicazione di tre nuovi album dal vivo, celebrativi dei primi cinquant’anni di carriera della band statunitense.
Ebbene, l’etichetta italiana Frontiers Music Srl
ha annunciato per l'8 dicembre 2023 l'uscita di 50th Anniversary Live - First Night
, primo di questi live album.
Come detto nella notizia riportata sopra, nel settembre 2022, presso il Sony Hall
di Ney York, la band è andata in scena con tre concerti consecutivi: nel primo, la band ha suonato integralmente il disco di debutto, Blue Öyster Cult
, seguito da altri pezzi, e proprio quel primo concerto è stato immortalato dalla prossima uscita dal vivo.
L'uscita avverrà in formato doppio CD+DVD.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
CD101. Transmaniacon Mc
02. I'm on the Lamb but I Ain't No Sheep
03. Then Came the Last Days of May
04. Stairway to the Stars
05. Before the Kiss, a Redcap
06. Screams
07. She's as Beautiful as a Foot
08. Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll
09. Workshop of the Telescopes
10. Redeemed
CD201. Dr. Music
02. Burnin' For You
03. Train True (Lenny's Song)
04. Tainted Blood
05. Harvest Moon
06. Dancin' in the Ruins
07. The Vigil
08. Career of Evil
09. Box in My Head
10. Godzilla
11. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
12. In Thee
13. That Was Me
14. Hot Rails to HellI'm on the Lamb but I Ain't No Sheep
è il primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione: