CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH: a novembre il nuovo ''Genesis of Malignant Entropy'', ascolta un brano

Il gruppo death/black metal Ceremonial Bloodbath pubblicherà il nuovo album Genesis of Malignant Entropy il 17 novembre tramite Sentient Ruin Laboratories.
Formed by members of Scum Division Cult, Nightfucker, Encoffinate, Radioactive Vomit, Grave Infestation, Mass Grave, Temple of Abandonment, Deathwinds etc., war-mongering bestial black/death metal cult Ceremonial Bloodbath re-emerge from the fetid underground of Vancouver, BC with their sophomore full-length abomination, "Genesis of Malignant Entropy", an all-devouring, abyss-like monstrosity conceived from pure terror and insanity. Seemingly dwelling on a plane of atrocity entirely its own, "Genesis of Malignant Entropy" sees the Canadian horde once again draw its primeval life-force from the iconic legend of bands like Blasphemy, Bestial Warlust and Proclamation, but reworking it across a broader, more enigmatic canvas laced with a consciousness-obliterating amount of disassociatives and hallucinogens. Nothing less than an authentic horror of creation, this is a work in which the feral and animalistic traits of its main influences appear to be exaggerated to the point of acephalic bestiality, while a hideously deformed and surrealistic aura is achieved via pure sensorial torment and a complete deconstruction of reality. A fuming cauldron of skull-stomping neanderthalian drums, tortured howls, and on onslaught of demented, mangled guitars shrouded in destruction emerges from this unholy conception, rendering the listener nothing less than meat to be violently torn in an otherworldly primitive ritual disembodiment. The utter atrocity conceived and the strange and unorthodox ways through which such carnage was conceived will leave the listener butchered and sensorially violated in an authentic delirium of destruction.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Tolet ov Hell mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Ritual of Unholy Descent
2. Exhumation of the Ominous
3. Bloodlust Raids of Vengeance
4. The Boneless One
5. Loathing Swarm
6. Caustic Invocation
7. Dissonance of Morbidity
8. Mutilation of Sacrifice
9. The Invocation of the Tomb of Mankind
Inoltre è online il singolo Bloodlust Raids of Vengeance.