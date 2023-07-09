|
12/10/23
YAWNING BALCH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Vol 2''
12/10/2023 - 09:18 (25 letture)
Il progetto in cui militano i Yawning Man e Bob Balch Yawning Balch pubblicherà il nuovo album Vol 2 il 3 novembre 2023 tramite Heavy Psych Sounds.
SAYS THE BAND:
Bob Balch here. In November of 2022 I went out to Joshua Tree for a day of jamming with the guys in Yawning Man with the intention of calling it “Yawning Balch.” No riffs were planned. We just plugged in and played. The only discussion beforehand was that Gary Arce and I wanted to mess with tons of guitar pedals. I knew that while we were jamming it sounded great, but it wasn’t until I got home and listened to it all that I realized we had something special. It’s hard to believe that we jammed for five hours and got two full length LPs and then some out of it. Every player killed it on these recordings and I’m beyond grateful to have my name involved with this legendary band. Fingers crossed they invite me back out annually for more jam sessions. I hope you enjoy these jams and please use responsibly.
Flesh Of The Gods
This was actually the first song we tracked during the session. Just getting a feel for how we all played together as a band. I think it turned out awesome considering that. The main melody came quick and like the other tunes this one surfaced easily.
Psychic Aloha
This tune is the only song on the album that features any synth. For that reason there is a lot of different synth sounds as the song progresses. I overdubbed the synth parts after the fact but the other instrumentation remained untouched from the original jam.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. A Moment Expanded (A Form Constant)
2. Flesh Of The Gods
3. Psychic Aloha
Inoltre è online il singolo Flesh of the Gods.
