ENTERPRISE EARTH: i dettagli completi di ''Death - An Anthology'', in uscita a febbraio

|
Gli Enterprise Earth pubblicheranno il loro nuovo disco in studio, Death: An Anthology, il 2 febbraio 2024 tramite MNRK Heavy.
Qui sotto, la spiegazione del titolo da parte del cantante Travis Worland:
“The death of self, the death of someone or something important to you, the death of a relationship, the death of individuality, fantastical stories of what awaits us when we die. Death takes many forms and can be spoken of in so many different lights. This is my story of death and dying. This is Death: An Anthology.”
L'album vedrà tra gli ospiti Matt Heafy dei Trivium, Darius Tehrani degli Spite, Ben Duerr degli Shadow of Intent e Wes Hauch degli Alluvial.
In calce alla notizia potete già ascoltare King of Ruination, primo singolo tratto dall'uscita; il brano vede la partecipazione del sopracitato Ben Duerr.
Di seguito trovate invece la tracklist:
1. Abyss
2. Face of Fear
3. The Reaper’s Servant
4. Spineless
5. King of Ruination
6. Casket of Rust
7. I, Divine
8. Malevolent Force
9. Accelerated Demise
10. Blood and Teeth
11. Curse of Flesh