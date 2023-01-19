     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

13/10/23
KRIEG
Ruiner

13/10/23
ON THORNS I LAY
On Thorns I Lay

13/10/23
KRIEG
Ruiner

13/10/23
KINGS CROWN
Closer to the Truth

13/10/23
VARG
Ewige Wacht

13/10/23
DECEMBRE NOIR
Your Sunset | My Sunrise

13/10/23
TAUBRA
Therizo

13/10/23
STORTREGN
Finitude

13/10/23
NITRATE
Feel the Heat

13/10/23
FLESHWORKS
Diabolus ex Machina

CONCERTI

12/10/23
HEAVY TEMPLE + HOWLING GIANT
BARRIO’S, PIAZZA DONNE PARTIGIANE - MILANO

12/10/23
VADER
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

12/10/23
SCREAMIN’ DEMONS
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

12/10/23
METAL CHURCH
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8/B - BOLOGNA

12/10/23
METAL CHURCH + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

12/10/23
ELECTRIC ROTTEN APPLES
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

12/10/23
The MON
TEATRO LINGUAGGICREATIVI, VIA EUGENIO VILLORESI 26 - MILANO

13/10/23
STORMO + GUEST
BLOOM VIA CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

13/10/23
HEAVY TEMPLE + HOWLING GIANT
GOB GANZ OF BICCHIO, VIA FOSSO MATELLI 1 INTERNO 26 LOC. COTONE - VIAREGGIO (LU)

13/10/23
VADER + VOMITORY + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA
ENTERPRISE EARTH: i dettagli completi di ''Death - An Anthology'', in uscita a febbraio
12/10/2023 - 12:05 (45 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
30/01/2023
Live Report
SHADOW OF INTENT + ENTERPRISE EARTH + ANGELMAKER + TO THE GRAVE + HUMAN DECEPTION
Legend Club, Milano (MI), 19/01/2023
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/10/2023 - 12:05
ENTERPRISE EARTH: i dettagli completi di ''Death - An Anthology'', in uscita a febbraio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/10/2023 - 11:56
MAGO DE OZ: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Alicia en El Metal Verso''
12/10/2023 - 11:46
TOOL: al lavoro su un nuovo album
12/10/2023 - 09:18
YAWNING BALCH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Vol 2''
12/10/2023 - 08:47
TOM HELL`S NIGHT: i dettagli della serata con The Modern Age Slavery ed altri
12/10/2023 - 08:34
ASKESIS: ''Creation of Non-Existence'' è il secondo estratto dal nuovo disco
12/10/2023 - 08:25
FUNERAL VOMIT: i dettagli del nuovo ''Monumental Putrescence'', ascolta ''Spectral Parasite''
12/10/2023 - 08:21
SORCERER: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''Reign Of The Reaper''
12/10/2023 - 08:13
FEUDALESIMO E LIBERTÀ: i dettagli della sesta adunata con Rhapsody of Fire e Bardomagno
12/10/2023 - 08:09
CEREMONIAL BLOODBATH: a novembre il nuovo ''Genesis of Malignant Entropy'', ascolta un brano
12/10/2023 - 08:05
PESTILENGTH: diffuso il nuovo singolo ''Suhbem Legm''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     