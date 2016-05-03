SCOTT STAPP: a marzo un nuovo disco solista, ascolta ''What I Deserve''

|
Scott Stapp, cantante dei Creed, ha annunciato un nuovo album solista, Higher Power, in uscita per Napalm Records il 15 marzo 2024.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, qui sotto la tracklist:
01. Higher Power
02. Deadman's Trigger
03. When Love Is Not Enough
04. What I Deserve (con Yiannis Papadopoulos)
05. If These Walls Could Talk (con Dorothy)
06. Black Butterfly
07. Quicksand (con Yiannis Papadopoulos)
08. Youre Not Alone
09. Dancing in the Rain (con Yiannis Papadopoulos)
10. Weight of the World
Il nuovo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione è What I Deserve, ascoltabile di seguito: