     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/10/23
SLOWBURN
On Fire

18/10/23
MOLYBARON
Something Ominous

19/10/23
ENTIERRO
The Gates of Hell

20/10/23
MYRKUR
Spine

20/10/23
VERTEBRA ATLANTIS
A Dialogue With The Eeriest Sublime

20/10/23
GAME OVER
Hellframes

20/10/23
VITALINES
Wheels Within Wheels

20/10/23
LYNCH MOB
Babylon

20/10/23
ANGELUS APATRIDA
Aftermath

20/10/23
WAR CURSE
Confession

CONCERTI

17/10/23
YOUNG THE GIANT
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE

18/10/23
THIS WILL DESTROY YOU
CINEMA PERLA - VIA S. DONATO, 38 - BOLOGNA

19/10/23
SCREAMIN’ DEMONS
TEPEPA - SACILE (PN)

19/10/23
VALAR MORGHULIS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/10/23
MOTORPSYCHO
THE CAGE + LIVORNO

20/10/23
OJM + HUMULUS + DIPLOMATICS
BLOOM, VIA CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)

20/10/23
SCREAMIN’ DEMONS
MONSTERS A-LIVE - PRATO

20/10/23
ULVEDHARR + SLUG GORE + SEPOLCRAL
DEDOLOR - ROVELLASCA (CO)

20/10/23
DARKFALL + VOID PROPHET + HOUNDS OF EVIL + HELLMETALL
TUNE MUSIC LAB - PORDENONE

20/10/23
DEROZER + CIRCUS PUNK
DRUSO VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)
DYSSEBEIA: i dettagli di ''Garden of Stillborn Idols'', ascolta un brano
16/10/2023 - 07:59 (68 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/10/2023 - 07:59
DYSSEBEIA: i dettagli di ''Garden of Stillborn Idols'', ascolta un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/10/2023 - 17:08
TEMPERANCE: guarda il video di ''Darkness Is Just a Drawing''
17/10/2023 - 17:02
AXENSTAR: disponibile l'audio di ''The Flame of Victory'' dal nuovo album
17/10/2023 - 15:34
NOCTURNA: il video di ''Blood of Heaven'' dal disco d'esordio
17/10/2023 - 15:23
NIGHTWISH: registrate le parti orchestrali del nuovo album
17/10/2023 - 15:19
MARK TREMONTI: disponibile ''The Christmas Song'' dal nuovo album natalizio
17/10/2023 - 15:05
REASONS BEHIND: il video di ''Seas of Grey'' da ''Architecture of an Ego''
17/10/2023 - 09:24
TAKIDA: disponibile il singolo ''Your Blood Awaits You''
17/10/2023 - 09:18
ARKADO: ascolta un singolo dal nuovo album ''Open Sea''
17/10/2023 - 09:13
INFERNALIZER: guarda la clip di ''Falling in Slow Motion''
17/10/2023 - 09:04
BARDOMAGNO: disponibile il video di ''Scrutabaie (Mamma Li Turchi)''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     