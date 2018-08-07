TAKIDA: disponibile il singolo ''Your Blood Awaits You''

|
Gli hard-rocker svedesi tAKiDA hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Napalm Records, il lyric video del loro nuovo singolo Your Blood Awaits You.
Di seguito potete leggere le lòro dichiarazioni:
”’Your blood awaits you’ is a story about a mother facing the tough challenge of raising and supporting her rebellious daughter as a single parent. The daughter tests many boundaries before running away from home and subsequently getting involved in a destructive life that includes drugs, violence, and the wrong circle of friends. Simultaneously, a worried and heartbroken mother struggles to try to forgive and love her child once again.”