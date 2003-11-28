DARK TRANQUILLITY: al lavoro per il nuovo album

23/10/23
MARTYRDOOM
As Torment Prevails
23/10/23
MALOKARPATAN
Vertumnus Caesar
24/10/23
OMISSION
Disciples of Ravens Vengeance
27/10/23
CARDINALS FOLLY
Lived by the Sword
27/10/23
PATTERN-SEEKING ANIMALS
Spooky Action at a Distance
27/10/23
ENDSEKKER
Global Worming
27/10/23
SORCERER
Reign of the Reaper
27/10/23
OBSCURA
A Celebration I – Live in North America
27/10/23
END
The Sin of Human Frailty
27/10/23
WHITE TUNDRA
White Tundra
21/10/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
21/10/23
MOTORPSYCHO
VIDIA CLUB - CESENA
21/10/23
DOOM HEART FEST V
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
21/10/23
WHITE SKULL+HOUNDS
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66 - TORINO
21/10/23
BRUTUS
COLORIFICIO KROEN, VIA ANTONIO PACINOTTI 19 - VERONA
21/10/23
STREETPUNK INVASION
CSOA FORTE PRENESTINO - ROMA
21/10/23
SCREAMIN’ DEMONS + SISKA + 500 HORSE POWER + OVERKIND
BIRRERIA SAN GIORGIO - COSTABISSARA (VI)
21/10/23
PERSIANA JONES
CUEVAROCK LIVE – QUARTUCCIU (CA)
21/10/23
RAW POWER + ZHEROS + INCUDINE
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MB)
21/10/23
DARKFALL + KARMIAN + DEMIURGON + MICHAEL KHILL
EKIDNA - SAN MARTINO SCUOLE (MO)
It has begun! This week officially marks the start of the recording process for the next D.T. album. Have a quick look at Joakim laying down the rhythm foundation at Fascination Street Studios. Stay tuned for more info! #darktranquillity #dt2024 #fascinationstreet #centurymedia pic.twitter.com/HY6HA0YStX— Dark Tranquillity (@dtofficial) October 19, 2023
It has begun! This week officially marks the start of the recording process for the next D.T. album. Have a quick look at Joakim laying down the rhythm foundation at Fascination Street Studios. Stay tuned for more info! #darktranquillity #dt2024 #fascinationstreet #centurymedia pic.twitter.com/HY6HA0YStX