WOLFHETAN: a dicembre il disco ''Vor uns das Feuer, Über uns der Himmel''

|
I black metaller della Turingia Wolfhetan hanno annunciato per l'8 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Eisenwald in digitale e House of Inkantation via CD, del loro nuovo album Vor uns das Feuer, Über uns der Himmel.
"Time gives, time takes away – and sometimes time is all a good thing needs to manifest itself: After eleven years Thuringian cult-black-metal-act Wolfhetan return with their third full-length album „Vor uns das Feuer, über uns der Himmel“. Fittingly, the band has declared the concept of time and how we live with her passing as the new song‘s thematic concept. While the band’s art is inseparably tied to pagan spirituality, the music strays far from saccharine pagan-metal-clichés and all sorts of cosplay, concentrating on earthiness and sincerity instead. Influences stretch from the forefathers of black metal, that emerged in 1990s Norway, to Bathory, Bolt Thrower, and dark-folk-acts such as Tenhi."
Di seguito potete ascoltare Das Atmen der Steine.
Tracklist:
01. In der Ferne
02. Das Atmen der Steine
03. Sinnflut
04. In Allem
05. Aus Nichts
06. Vor uns das Feuer
07. Über uns der Himmel
08. Mein Traum aus Eis