31/10/23
UFOMAMMUT
Crookhead

31/10/23
IVORY
Alien Nation

31/10/23
TEUFELSBERG
Pakt mit dem Teufel

31/10/23
THE MAGUS
Βυσσοδομώντας

02/11/23
CARNAL TOMB
Embalmed in Decay

02/11/23
CAMILLA BRINGS THE RAIN
E.G.O.logical

03/11/23
GOATKRAFT
Prophet of Eternal Damnation

03/11/23
SPIRITBOX
The Fear of Fear [EP]

03/11/23
OF THE MUSES
Senhal

03/11/23
SEVENTH CRYSTAL
Infinity [EP]

29/10/23
RIVAL SONS + GUESTS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

29/10/23
THE RAVEN AGE
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

29/10/23
NECK DEEP + STATIC DRESS
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

29/10/23
KALAH + MVP + KRIOSTATIKA
CENTRALE 66 - MODENA

29/10/23
SPIDER KICKERS
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

30/10/23
PUBLIC IMAGE LTD.
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

31/10/23
INFECTION CODE
L\'OFFICINA, LARGO CATANIA 17 - ALESSANDRIA

31/10/23
STELLVRIS + UNETHICAL DOGMA + 500 HORSE POWER
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

31/10/23
GLI ALBERI + SULPHUREUM
BEER NEST, VIA CARLO RAIMONDO - FINALE LIGURE (SV)

31/10/23
CultØ
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO
WOLFHETAN: a dicembre il disco ''Vor uns das Feuer, Über uns der Himmel''
29/10/2023 - 09:57 (51 letture)

29/10/2023 - 09:57
29/10/2023 - 10:09
DORO: ecco il video di ''Total Eclipse of the Heart''
29/10/2023 - 09:48
LUTHARO: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Born to Ride''
29/10/2023 - 09:35
AGGRESSION: disponibile un brano da ''Frozen Aggressors''
29/10/2023 - 09:29
KING: in arrivo a novembre il nuovo album
28/10/2023 - 12:52
DOKKEN: la clip di ''Over the Mountain'' da ''Heaven Comes Down''
28/10/2023 - 12:30
NEAL MORSE: i dettagli di ''The Restoration - Joseph. Part Two''
28/10/2023 - 12:20
MARK TREMONTI: ascolta l'inedita ''Christmas Morning''
28/10/2023 - 12:14
FOZZY: il video ufficiale del singolo ''Spotlight''
28/10/2023 - 11:44
RILEY`S L.A. GUNS: addio a Steve Riley, ex-batterista di L.A. Guns e W.A.S.P.
27/10/2023 - 18:40
TORTUGA: in streaming un singolo dal nuovo album
 
