CHILDREN OF BODOM: annunciano il live album ''A Chapter Called Children of Bodom''

|
I deathster Children of Bodom pubblicheranno un nuovo disco dal vivo A Chapter Called Children of Bodom (Final Show in Helsinki Ice Hall 2019) il 15 dicembre 2023 tramite Spinefarm.
Qui di seguito il comunicato stampa:
"It's great to have that final show transformed into a live album. For those who attended, it's a time travel back to that moment. And for those who didn't, it's an opportunity to experience how the chapter called CHILDREN OF BODOM was closed." — Daniel Freyberg
"Needless to say that this night was very special. When 'In Your Face' started, the reality hit me and I had to turn away from the audience cos I actually started crying. But the beauty is that the memories and Alexi’s music will live forever!" — Henkka Seppälä
Il live album racchiude la leggendaria carriera della band che ha mosso i primi passi a Espoo, in Finlandia, nel 1993 con il nome di Inearthed. Durante la loro carriera, i CHILDREN OF BODOM hanno pubblicato dieci album in studio, due live album, due EP, due compilation e un DVD. Prima dello scioglimento, la band era composta da: Alexi Laiho (voce e chitarra), Jaska Raatikainen (batteria), Henkka Seppälä (basso), Janne Wirman (tastiera), e Daniel Freyberg (chitarra ritmica).
"It felt surreal to be on that stage in Helsinki Ice Hall as I knew that I was probably not gonna play with the guys ever again nor get to perform for the amazing fans anymore. It felt sad but also somewhat relieving. It is great that the last show and it's emotional rollercoaster can now be enjoyed by everyone who couldn’t make it to the show." — Janne Wirman
"When I got on the stage I felt calm, probably because I no longer felt the need to prove anything but to enjoy the music and the presence of all the fans. I was just so grateful to have been a part of all this, knowing that our music wouldn’t disappear even if we never ever played together again." — Jaska Raatikainen
CHILDREN OF BODOM's third studio album, 'Follow the Reaper', was their first album to receive a gold certification in Finland, and subsequent studio albums acquired the same status with their next four albums debuting at number one on the Finnish album charts and charting on the United States Billboard 200. They remain one of Finland's best selling artists of all time with more than 250,000 records sold there alone.
In 2019, CHILDREN OF BODOM held their last concert in Helsinki named, 'A Chapter Called Children of Bodom', before dissolving the band. In 2020, Laiho and Freybergcarried on as Bodom After Midnight but, sadly, Laiho, who was one of the founding members of CHILDREN OF BODOM, as well as the only songwriter, died on December 29th, 2020.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist e la formazione del concerto:
1. Under The Grass and Clover
2. Platitudes And Barren Words
3. In Your Face
4. Shovel Knockout
5. Bodom Beach Terror
6. Everytime I Die
7. Halo Of Blood
8. Are You Dead Yet?
9. Blooddrunk
10. I Worship Chaos
11. Angels Don't Kill
12. Follow The Reaper
13. Deadnight Warrior
14. Needled 24/7
15. Hate Me
16. Hate Crew Deathroll
17. Lake Bodom
18. Downfall
CHILDREN OF BODOM Line Up:
Alexi Laiho - Vocal, Guitar
Jaska Raatikainen - Drums
Janne Wirman - Keys
Henkka Seppälä - Bass