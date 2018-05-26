ARCANE TALES: i dettagli di ''Until Where The Northern Lights Reign''

|
Gli Arcane Tales hanno annunciato per il 29 gennaio 2024 la pubblicazione, tramite Broken Bones Promotion, del loro nuovo album Until Where The Northern Lights Reign.
In attesa del primo singolo, potete ascoltare la cover del brano dei Rhapsody of Fire Legendary Tales che è stata pubblicata nei giorni scorsi.
Tracklist:
01. One Last Ride
02. King of Kings
03. The Dark Portals of Agony
04. Dwarven Storm
05. Dead Hordes Ride From Hell
06. Last Shàranworld’s Hope
07. Against the Legions of Darkness
08. We Will Meet Again
09. Until Where the Northern Lights Reign